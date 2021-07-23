Disassembly reveals the capacity of the Apples $ 99 MagSafe battery pack





Inside the MagSafe battery pack.

Twin batteries in the pack.

This week, Apple launched the MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But until the product came into the hands of people, there were some unknowns.

Some of these questions were answered in a new teardown video by Charger Lab.

There were clues suggesting that the MagSafe battery pack readings were just above 11 watt-hours, but they weren’t 100% certain. This confirms it. The battery pack contains two identical batteries, each labeled 5.733Wh. In total, the MagSafe battery pack has a capacity of 1460mAh. And voltage? It’s 7.62V.

This is arguably a small capacity compared to third party similar priced or even cheaper battery packs. However, this peripheral aims to make up for its shortcomings due to its flexibility and integration with iOS, and the fact that MagSafe always ensures an optimal charging position.

advertisement

The disassembly video details the silicon of the various circuits in the battery, heat dissipation solutions and more. If you’re interested in more than capacity, watch the video below.

Disassembly of Apple MagSafe battery pack by Charger Lab.

Meanwhile, there is the first review of the MagSafe Battery Pack. The verdict seems to be that it’s easy to use, and it has some neat iOS-specific perks. But it’s expensive and capacity leaves something ultimately desired. In fact, this pack doesn’t fully charge any of the iPhone 12 models. According to The Verge and others, it will only take you halfway.

The MagSafe battery pack seems to be trying to balance a variety of important factors such as heat, weight, size, charging speed and capacity. As a result, we have battery packs that work for many people, but not necessarily for everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/07/teardown-reveals-how-much-capacity-apples-99-magsafe-battery-pack-has/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos