Google Cloud Introduces New Interoperability Platform





Google Cloud announced the new Healthcare Data Engine on Thursday. It is designed to give researchers and clinicians a more real-time, overall view of patient records.

Key Reasons The goal is to enable more advanced analytics and artificial intelligence applications built in a secure and scalable cloud environment, allowing healthcare and life sciences organizations to capture data from sources such as electronic health records, billing data, and clinical trial results. It is to help you harmonize.

The Healthcare Data Engine is built using the Google Cloud Healthcare API and helps provide long-term clinical insights in FHIR format. According to the company, over 90% of dosing orders for HL7v2 messages, patient updates can be mapped to FHIR across major EHRs, eliminating the need to create custom tools or services to convert between data schemas.

The platform also uses Google BigQuery’s AI-powered analytics to help healthcare organizations process and visualize petabytes of data. The aim is to enable faster decision making, not only in clinical decision support and population health management, but also in resource utilization, clinical trial optimization, risk stratification, burnout reduction, research innovation and more. Is to do.

Google Cloud partner Mayo Clinic is already leveraging data aggregation, FHIR harmonization and analytics technologies. Healthcare Data Engine is already in use at Indiana University Health.

“We were hitting a wall with our ability to innovate on-premises,” Jim Bantlock, vice chairman of IT at Mayo Clinic, said in a statement. “The move to the cloud has made it easier and easier to build tools on a large scale in a way that leverages technological advances in security and privacy to stay at the forefront of data protection.”

“There are so many applications in this. For example, it’s important to build an ICU’s’heads-up display’so that the care team can focus on where they need it, when they need it most.” Said Buntrock. “Working with Google Cloud to transform healthcare, from creating better ways to care for patients remotely after discharge to making it easier for patients to interact with us via mobile apps. We are building a platform for. “

According to Google Cloud, the platform will be available in private preview, leveraging implementation partners Deloitte, Maven Wave, Quantiphi, and SADA to support large-scale deployments of organizations, and ISV partners such as Mathematica for new apps. We are working on development and deployment. It integrates with the data engine.

Big Trends Earlier this week, Google Cloud released a study from a survey of doctors who found widespread support for improved interoperability. Ninety-six percent say that efforts to give access to the clinical data they need help improve patient safety and save lives.

Dr. Joe Coquerie, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Google Cloud, said the clinicians surveyed were “willing to be more operational and provide more personalized care.” increase.

“More than 9 out of 10 physicians have the ability to efficiently incorporate patient data into their care plans to coordinate care (91%), and use inefficient electronic health record systems (excessive scrolling, pop-ups, manual operation). It is important for (requiring data entry), etc.), which adversely affected the ability to provide quality care (92%). ” “Most doctors (90%) say that reducing the time spent reviewing / updating a patient’s medical record by 5% can provide more personalized care.”

On record, “We are keenly aware of the pandemic, so accessing the right information at the right time is important to save lives,” Corkery announced a new interoperability platform. “We built the Healthcare Data Engine to help healthcare and life sciences organizations bring together data silos to innovate and improve their health outcomes.”

