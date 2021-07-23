Food Safety Institute wants to integrate innovation department





Steve Webb sees the Global Institute for Food Security as a bridge between great ideas and marketable products.

GIFS CEO said Canada is not doing a good job of innovation in the agtech space.

One of the challenges we face before realizing Canada’s vision as a powerhouse of agriculture and food technology is that Canada’s innovation performance is less than stellar. Canada is the ninth investor in research funding in the upper half of the G20, with the 30th achievement and 60th innovation efficiency.

The reason for this is similar to other industries, he said in a virtual presentation at the Canada’s Farm Show.

He said we tend to be very dispersed, work in silos, and each area works semi-independently.

The laboratory’s top priority is to help the silo collapse. Webb needs an organization that can connect and catalyze partners, and GIFS brings technical expertise along with specialized equipment to drive innovation focused on the major challenges of climate change, nutrition and carbon sequestration. Said to have.

The second priority is to optimize the innovation pipeline. Webb states that this will decline in the middle or valley of death.

Pipelines start with ideas and end with products, but barriers along the way can hinder the process.

According to Webb, it’s not just about financing, it’s a combination of skills, capabilities, infrastructure and expertise. The challenges in the gap are not limited to technical ones. They include markets, scale-ups, processes, research and regulations.

Business incubators and accelerators work in other sectors as well, but they do not always work in agtech due to their unique challenges.

He explained that two years of field data cannot be rushed. As a result, funding levels are higher given the timeline. Compared to the pharmaceutical industry, the agtech industry really has no pre-competitive space. Regulatory bottlenecks, public acceptance, and even customer acceptance can be a problem not only in the late stages of the product development process, but also in the early stages.

Webb also said it tends to focus on technology, but ag technology is becoming more complex due to consumer and market acceptance and regulatory issues. Again, when compared to the pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical companies are moving from preclinical to Phase 1 and 2 trials, and it is understood that a surge in corporate reputation is predictable and will occur, he said. Ratings are not clearly defined in ag tech.

We need a sustainable and effective support system to accelerate innovation and close the gap, and GIFS is working on it through the non-profit development side. The recently announced Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership is tailored for ag tech, offering longer relationships, greater investments and opportunities for scale-up.

The third priority is to scale up, Webb said. GIFS and several partners also launched the Omics and Precision Agriculture Lab (OPAL) this year as a platform for accelerating and scaling R & D.

OPAL combines genomics, phenomics, and bioinformatics and can be used by clients, national laboratories, universities, and others around the world to improve activity such as crops and microbes.

According to the Web, OPAL is smaller than others in other industries, such as the healthcare industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we lent equipment to the Saskatchewan Department of Health to help expand COVID testing early in the pandemic.

He said engineering biology platforms that use automation, biology, and computational will produce materials for the market that are expected to reach $ 2-4 trillion in the next 10-20 years.

Manufacturing reagents, peptides, enzymes, and other materials is as easy as a, b, and c, he said, and the industry needs to make much larger products.

Its platform technology is important for ag and food destinations and is part of Canada’s overall technology roadmap. We will be the ag and food nodes of the Canadian Engineering Biology Network.

