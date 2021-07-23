Google has fixed a one-letter code typo in “Chromebork” that prevented Chrome OS from logging in.





This Week’s Bug Google has fixed a bug in Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165 that surfaced on Monday, preventing some users from logging in to the system.

Chrome OS automatically downloads the update, but it doesn’t apply until it’s restarted, so only users who restarted their Chromebook and captured the forcibly delivered broken update were affected.

Earlier this week, Internet Titan on the Google Workplace status page said, “The engineering team has identified an issue with Chrome OS 91.0.4472.165. This version has been discontinued.”

As a workaround for those who suffer from bugs, Google advised users: “Power wash” your Chrome OS device to factory settings. Roll back your Chrome OS device to an earlier version via USB. Alternatively, delete the affected account and add the account back to the device. However, all three mitigations clear the local data on the device.

Programming failures consist of an ampersand (&), a single missing character that was accidentally omitted from Chrome OS C ++ code. Due to that oversight, the logical AND operator (&&) in this conditional statement was changed to bitwise AND (&).

if (key_data_.has_value () &&! key_data _-> label () .empty ())

This means that, for one thing, only if has_value () on the left returns true, then both sides of the conditional statement are evaluated each time, rather than making a call to the right of empty (). In any case, omitting the ampersand changed the behavior of the Chrome OS code.

The typo was committed to Chrome OS source on July 2, 2021 and did not affect anyone until this week. The typo was discussed on Reddit earlier this week.

Google’s patch, Chrome OS 91.0.4472.167, was published Wednesday and is being rolled out in stages according to Google’s release pattern.

“Affected devices can log in through guest mode or an account that is not signed in to the device and follow this procedure. [Help Center] Articles for downloading updates. “

This is the second Chrome OS version 91 update that has issues this month. The update to version 91.0.4472.147, published June 30, 2021, turned out to be problematic with certain hardware configurations and resulting in extremely high CPU utilization. Google reverted the offending update about a week ago, but the offending code hasn’t been processed yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/07/23/chromebork_bug_google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos