How an automated system tracks hydration levels-Med-Tech Innovation





Aquarate CEO and Founder Rebecca Taylor explains the importance of hydration and introduces the Hydracare system.

Hydration is an important aspect of elderly care. As our body does not retain much water and dehydration is often mild, it can become more difficult to maintain hydration with age. In other words, you won’t feel thirsty until you’re already quite dehydrated.

Moisture is so important to our overall health that even if the level drops slightly, we begin to feel the consequences. Low fluid levels can cause headaches, dizziness, malaise, poor concentration, and dry mouth.

Dehydration is common in people with cognitive impairment and altered functional abilities. Dysphagia, dementia, and uncontrolled diabetes are common in the elderly and are all associated with poor hydration.

Dehydration-related hospitalization

Over 40,000 avoidable hydration-related deaths occur each year in the United Kingdom, putting unnecessary pressure on the healthcare system. Dehydration is a predictable and avoidable emergency diagnosis that should never occur, but in the UK alone, disease-related malnutrition and dehydration cost the NHS more than 13 billion annually.

37% of all elderly admitted to the emergency department are dehydrated, and 62% of these patients are dehydrated as long as 48 hours after admission due to improper monitoring and lack of hospital hydration priorities. It is a state.

COVID-19 and hydration

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected social care services in the United Kingdom. Since March 2020, COVID-19 has caused over 40,000 over-deaths among UK long-term care residents. Social care systems are underfunded, understaffed, undervalued and at risk of collapse.

According to Aspen, hydration plays an important role in the body’s response and recovery to the COVID-19 virus and is an important part of treatment.

COVID-19 can have a variety of symptoms, but one of the potentially dangerous symptoms that most people are particularly excited about is diarrhea. An estimated 20% of COVID-19 patients may experience diarrhea shortly after getting sick. People with weakened immunity, such as those recovering from COVID-19, are at greatest risk of developing diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and nausea.

COVID-19 has been a high priority in the last 12 months, and it is possible to carry out accurate remote monitoring of residents to prevent further deterioration and ensure preventive monitoring that enables prompt medical response. It’s more important than ever.

How to monitor your current fluid intake

Inadequate fluid intake is a major cause of preventable dehydration. Low oral intake of fluids may be associated with inadequate availability and access to fluids, as they cannot be consumed independently. This can be exacerbated in home care settings due to inadequate staff training and lack of awareness of the importance of hydration.

Inaccurate manual fluid charts have been used annually within the care department, despite being widely known as ineffective tools. For patients who cannot report what they consume to staff, the system relies on staff being around when collecting drinks, but this is not always possible. Intravenous fluid records can change and output can be difficult to monitor, especially if the patient is on the move. These, among other things, lead to inconsistencies in the accuracy of fluid balance charts.

The healthcare market continues to fight to keep up with the increasing demand and new pressures from COVID-19, so remote monitoring of fluid intake is no longer needed.

Introducing Aquarate

Aquarate has developed Hydracare, an automated fluid monitoring system that uses Hydracup to track the amount of individual drinks.

Hydracup is the only smart cup on the market that can be integrated into a care system to save staff time and generate accurate data to provide quality care. Hydracup carefully tracks an individual’s water intake by automatically measuring water content, allowing caregivers to actively support more water in those who need it most.

Hydracare is designed for home care and care homes, saving nursing time and reducing avoidable readmissions.

Living with a variety of medical conditions, it’s very important to drink enough water to rehydrate, says 90-year-old Jesse Fraser. Hydracup is a great solution. It’s easy to drink and hold, and you can know exactly how much liquid you’ve consumed each day. It’s a really great product!

Hydracare features

Accurate real-time water intake remote monitoring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for caregivers Water intake history to help track past Limited water management to limit consumption Works with hot and cold drinks Commercially available Dishwasher is safe Battery life indicator with low battery up to 5 days Spill detection with instant alert.

User feedback

Our latest user is 90-year-old Ronald Corbett, who lives at home with his wife Vera. Faced with recent health problems and dementia, their families were keen on an easy way to monitor their hydration.

The family has been using Hydracup for two months and is pleased with the results. We now know with confidence how much my dad drinks every day, which helps to hydrate him properly! He is vigilant and looks like he used to be! “

Liverpool Royals Acute Kidney Injury Nurses Katie Limmer Algate, Natalie Ericsson, Jenny Sodan and Marie McCarthy love the Hydra Cup and comment: The location can help improve accuracy and eliminate some factors that affect the current process of manual completion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/how-an-automated-system-can-track-hydration-levels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos