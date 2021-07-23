Video games need new terms





Everyone is trying to get us out or stay there and play. seriously. Peloton, Netflix, Zoom, TikTok, Amazon, Apple and Google are all experimenting with video games or are much bigger.

What’s wrong?

The frank answer is that people all over the world are already spending a lot of time and money on video games, and established game companies and newcomers alike are everywhere to earn more of our time and money. It’s focusing on a variety of interactive digital experiments.

Even though my own enthusiastic video game play ended in the days of BrickBreaker for the Blackberry, I’m excited about this development. It feels like I’m rethinking what video games are and what idle time is online. Perhaps more attractive, sociable, and a little less passive Doomscrolling. (Or I may have read this too much. Yes, it may just be about money.)

Whatever the motive, the game may soon feel inevitable. New to Zoom, Zoom includes poker, trivia quizzes, and mystery games. Peloton, a $ 2,500 exercise bike maker, has released a game where you can control a virtual wheel that spins with the power of people’s pedals. Netflix confirmed this week that it plans to add video games to its online entertainment service. Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, Apple, and Google sell video games and game subscriptions to varying degrees. (The New York Times is also growing in digital games and puzzles.)

Video games are big companies that have grown even bigger during the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s no wonder more companies want some of the action. According to a recent Accenture report, global gaming-related sales are estimated to be higher than total movie and music sales. These figures include sales of traditional video games for computers and consoles, smartphone games, in-game advertising, and more. Video games are also culturally relevant, as the Olympic organizers featured game music at the opening ceremony this week.

Many new digital games are different from the traditional definition and imagination of video games in the PlayStation and Xbox movie worlds, so you may actually need to change the terminology.

Many new games blur the line between video games and other types of social activity, as smartphones have introduced simpler games that take advantage of the unique features of the phone, such as gyroscopes and on-the-go internet connectivity. To Pokmon Go, Fortnite, and Among Us are video games, but they also have friends’ hangouts, pop culture moments, and political organization opportunities.

What’s exciting about many of the new gaming experiments is that online and smartphone media go beyond the pre-stage where many podcasts become like talk radio, Netflix becomes like TV, and online news becomes like newspapers. It is to show the movement.

I know the game lacks all the exciting paragons of human social connections, but it feels like something exciting is happening. More and more people are gathering to reach a new digital format that emphasizes interaction rather than passive reading, watching, or listening.

We intended to challenge our mind, body and social interactions with the latest and more sophisticated games in technology and those that don’t fit into the video gamebox. I was intrigued to see it all.

Before going

Is the good time too good? The pandemic has plunged tech companies and executives into another world of wealth and influence, my colleague David Streitfeld wrote. David spoke with technology executives and industry critics about the benefits and dangers of technology, as well as its dominant advantage.

Wikipedia is a blueprint for better public health communication. Misinformation researcher Rene DiResta says the Internet encyclopedia is an excellent model of government pandemic communication that keeps up with evolving scientific knowledge, visualizes who is saying what, and leverages a wide range. Stated. Of the voice.

How to watch the Olympics without cable TV: it’s difficult. The Washington Post has a helpful guide to peacock streaming services, password sharing, and old-fashioned NBC.

Hug to this

