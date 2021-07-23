Ongoing technical debt is holding back business





Photo: Freddie Jacob

An ongoing pandemic has changed our lives forever and potentially changed the way we live and work. It also brought our vulnerabilities to the forefront. One of the main ones is the ability of the organization and infrastructure to respond to change. Our infrastructure needs to meet changing requirements as well as demand.

Organizations that previously struggled to claim change were forced to react overnight by a pandemic. These same organizations are now taking a step back and looking at how most organizations took more than 10 years to think about changes when they happened within 6 months. The question they are working on right now is why it took so long to make this change.

Despite the turmoil caused by COVID-19, the legacy system remains the backbone of many large commercial companies as well as the federal government. Ancient language systems, limited documentation, and existing tight dependencies between systems, written in languages ​​that are still barely understandable, create vulnerable, expensive, and difficult-to-maintain infrastructure. This is called technical debt. Today is the hidden cost of maintaining a system that appears to be functioning properly.

Technical debt not only increases total cost of ownership (TCO), but also prevents organizations from leveraging new digital technologies to deliver new experiences to their customers, stakeholders, and partners.

This article details what constitutes technical debt and how it affects IT and the business as a whole.

Meaning of technical debt

Before we can fully understand the need for modernization, we must first understand the impact of the accumulation of technical debt. Updates applied to technology for technical debt, or short-term gains without a vision for the future, not only undermine the current TCO, but also have a gradual impact on the future, outages, vulnerabilities, and more. It leads to high maintenance cost.

Technical debt doesn’t just refer to the code here. In fact, debt arises from long-term manual business processes and procedures set up as a result of older technology. When we talk about modernization, we’re not just talking about infrastructure and code upgrades, but about transforming the entire organization. This means new ways of working and collaborating with speed and agility.

What are the long-term consequences of technical debt?

Any form of technical debt, regardless of its form, can have a number of implications for your business and must be addressed. Below are some of the major long-term effects of technical debt.

Cannot meet evolving needs

One of the biggest impacts of working with technical debt is the limited ability to adapt to changing needs. Consider the COVID-19 scenario where a company had to adapt to a virtual world almost overnight. This created unprecedented demand for online portals and delivery services in addition to virtual collaboration tools. Businesses that were able to change their business model and meet the evolving needs of their clients survived and thrived, but businesses caught up in a limited infrastructure and swarm of static processes overnight. Was forced to completely build a new system or disappear.

Lack of resources

Another major impact of technical debt is the lack of resources. In many cases, those who understood the technology used have retired long ago and it is impossible to maintain them. As a result, every interruption causes massive disruption to the entire organization. Retraining personnel for older, rarely used technologies can be costly and may not be possible due to limited interest in learning these technologies. These organizations are forced to pay large sums of money to the limited resources and dispatch companies that provide legacy coding personnel. Not only that, it acts as a barrier to hiring new talent who are interested in developing new technology expertise.

Limited ability to introduce innovative and new technologies

As with any change, monolithic, tightly coupled IT companies limit their ability to introduce new technologies and innovations into their systems. As the foundation gets older, even important updates become harder to apply and the problem begins to get worse. In addition, great UX technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning deployments, and cyber updates are all hard to integrate, further lagging behind in speed, agility, and performance.

Increased total cost of ownership

Last but not least, technical debt leads to an overall increase in total cost of ownership. We are not only talking about some points, we are talking a lot. This can impact the ability of companies and organizations to provide superior service and run profitable ventures. Limited capacity to respond to market changes, lack of resources, lack of ability to deploy innovative technologies, cumulative firefighting mode with constant fire mode where most of the organization’s IT resources are in maintenance mode rather than innovation and development The impact leads to poor service and burnout.

Modern business should not be run on technical debt

The impact of technical debt reverberates throughout the system and has long-term implications. Measuring technical debt requires continuous assessment and monitoring as the organization progresses and develops. In fact, business and technology integration is essential to the growth of the entire organization. Technical debt and archaic business processes require continuous and gradual investment. And if business and IT want to grow into a truly modern enterprise, they need to work together to solve them.

Geetika Tandon is a senior director of Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and technology consulting firm. Born in Delhi, India, she holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Delhi, a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Southern California, and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The views and opinions expressed in these articles are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policies and positions of her employer.

