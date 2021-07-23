IIT-K Launches Innovation Hub to Find Cybersecurity Solutions for Drone Protection Technology





The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) launched the first innovation hub on Friday to find cybersecurity solutions for drone protection technologies, intrusion detection systems, blockchains and cyber-physical systems. As a result of the rigorous application process, as many as 13 start-ups and 25 R & D principal investigators have been selected. According to a statement released by IIT-K, the presence of cutting-edge technology in cybersecurity entails a growing need to protect digital assets and deploy solutions for governments and industries as well as the general public.

Professor Ashtosh Sharma, Secretary of the Government of India’s Ministry of Science and Technology, promises to lead India to a leader in cybersecurity. The IIT Kanpurs C3i Hub focuses on protecting cyberspace, including critical infrastructure. The government is promoting Make-in India cybersecurity solutions to counter the growing threat from neighboring countries, especially China.May be remembered

The failure in Mumbai is said to be related to cyber attackers from China.

Similarly, the government is trying to promote Indian-made equipment to key sectors such as banking, railroads, telecommunications and electricity. Professor Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT-K, is excited to speak during the event and launch the first set of cybersecurity startup cohorts. Over the next few years, C3iHub is committed to building a vibrant ecosystem of cybersecurity start-ups that drive world-class innovation.

The start-ups supported by IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub will focus on the design and development of services and products to protect India’s critical infrastructure and innovate to destroy cybersecurity spaces. Many of these start-ups are also working on anti-drone technologies that are being deployed to protect critical infrastructure along the border. Jangmu’s IAF base was attacked last month using a drone, urging the union government to conduct a security audit of its border infrastructure. Over the past year, BSF alone has witnessed 61 drones along the Pakistani border.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/science/iit-k-launches-technology-innovation-hub-to-find-cyber-security-solutions-for-anti-drones-technologies/articleshow/84680233.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos