Bill Mar accuses Google of Facebook and censors content that doesn’t match government-approved COVID narratives • Child Health Defense





Bill Maher said in a video that YouTube lacks business censorship information on COVID treatments like ivermectin, or there is evidence that SARS-CoV2 may have escaped from the lab.

Comedian Bill Maher said in a real-time video that his exorbitant social media platform is censoring the content of ivermectin, an anthelmintic that has proven effective in treating COVID. rice field.

Maher also criticized social media censorship of content suggesting that the SARS-CoV2 virus has escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Veterinary Medicine in China.

Maher referred to a comment by David Feinberg, head of health at Google, who told The Wall Street Journal reporter in June.

According to Feinberg, Google wants users to see information from authorities such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO).

That’s what Im is checking, Maher said. WHO is corrupt about a lot of shit. CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] Wrong about a lot of shit.

Facebook has banned all posts on COVID Lab Leak theory for four months, Maher said. That ridiculous I can’t look up this information, Maher smoked. And now they are doing it for this drug ivermectin.

Maher rejected the idea that YouTube could determine what information users would see about COVID treatments containing ivermectin.

Private platforms use government guidelines to monitor content

They threw Bret Weinstein from YouTube, or almost thrown it, Maher said. YouTube shouldn’t tell me what I can see about ivermectin. Ivermectin is not a registered Republican. That medicine!

Weinstein, the host of the Dark Horse podcast, monetized the channel on Joe Rogan YouTube, removed some of the video, warned against content mentioning Ibermectin, and included spam and deceptive medical information. He said he had labeled it.

It’s not just Weinstein.

As journalist Matt Taibbi pointed out in a recent article on a private platform that monitors content using government guidelines, YouTube’s decision to censor Weinstein and others talking about non-vaccine COVID treatments , Is part of the overall butterfly effect.

Taibi wrote:

Dr. Robert Malone, a former Salk Institute researcher who is a guest of Waynestein and often acclaimed for supporting the development of mRNA vaccine technology, has been suspended from LinkedIn and is a guest of Waynestein Frontline COVID-19. Dr. Pierre Collie of the Critical Care Alliance is on YouTube. Even Satoshi Mura, who won the Nobel Prize for her research on ivermectin in 2015, is reportedly deleted by YouTube this week.

According to Taibi, the problem with tech companies that rely on government guidelines is that they rely heavily on information from the pharmaceutical industry, which has a history that is not open to the general public.

According to Taibii, allowing companies to censor what they say about their products online facilitates an environment that eliminates public criticism.

Taibii wrote:

If a platform like YouTube adopts voice regulation policies based on government guidelines and government agencies can clearly capture by industry, corporate funding will theoretically deregulate as well as broader preemption. There are new brand capture intellectual capture possibilities available for purchase. Criticism of public opinion.

Vaccines today, and the issue is important enough, but in the future, if the question concerns the health risks posed by the implementation of expensive weapons programs, or the financial companies that undertake the management of relief funds, or private contaminators. What happens?

Watch the video:

