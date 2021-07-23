Google has fixed two search bugs.Review snippets and soft 404 detection





Google has confirmed that it has fixed two search-related bugs that affect what is displayed and what is displayed in Google’s search results. The problem is the review star that appears in the search results and how Google handles the soft 404 document. The two issues seem unrelated, but both have been addressed and fixed by Google.

Soft 404 bug leading to deindexing issue

A few weeks ago, we reported that some pages were removed from the Google search index because Google changed the way it detects soft 404 pages. In other words, Google said that it started doing soft 404 detection for each device type, so although there was a surge in soft 404 errors, it was not clear whether those pages were included in the Google index. increase.

Google confirmed on both Twitter and YouTube this morning that the company has pushed changes to address the issue in the coming days. “You may have noticed an increase in soft 404 error reports in the search console over the past few weeks,” Google wrote. “The team identified the classifier that was causing the problem and deactivated it during the tweak,” the company added. It was written by Google’s Gary Elise.

Google’s John Mueller said this morning, “I’ve seen a lot of these reports in the last two weeks. I think the team is investigating it and turned off one of the classifiers based on some of the feedback. That’s what we got. “” So I think this will probably catch up again and work in the next few days and weeks or so, “John Mueller added.

Therefore, we should see improvements in this area in the next few days.

Review snippets and stars are lost

For the past few days, Google Search has almost stopped displaying review snippets. Stars placed below some of the search results reviewing structured data. Google’s Danny Sullivan confirmed this afternoon that this was certainly a bug and that Google would hopefully fix it soon.

When I asked Danny Sullivan about this on Twitter, he said, “Yes, there seems to be a bug. I’m looking into it further and want to fix it soon.”

Here are the screenshots before and after I personally captured.

Check the snippet 2 days ago.

Check out this morning’s snippet.

As you can see, the stars aren’t visible, but Google is currently aware and the issue should be resolved soon.

Why do you care? All of these bugs can directly affect traffic from Google Search. If Google resolves the bug, it may increase traffic from Google Search to your site. In the first case, of the soft 404 bugs, Google didn’t list some pages in the search results, so they will be relisted as soon as the bugs are resolved. In the second case of review stars, Google showed / did not show review stars in search results, which could reduce the clickthrough rate of search results.

Hopefully both will soon be completely resolved and have a positive impact on traffic.

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributor editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the SMX event programming team. He owns Rusty Brick, a New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced SEM topics. Barry’s personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and can be followed on Twitter.

