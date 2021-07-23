Will my Steam deck order be delayed? Latest reservations for consoles using Nintendo Switch





Want to get a Steam deck?

valve

Valveis is back in the hardware business with the news of its Steam Deck Last Week. A portable gaming device similar to the Nintendo Switch ($ 299 on Amazon) plays PC games available on Steam and acts as a stand-alone computer.

The Steam deck is Valve’s entry into the handheld game console market. Similar to a switch, but with a 7-inch touch screen and 16GB of RAM. With a custom Zen2 CPU and RDNA2 graphics, it’s powerful enough to run most AAA games. The device reservation was published on Friday and Valve’s site went down.

Currently playing: Watch this: Valve’s Steam deck is a portable handheld PC

5:58

Here’s what you need to know about booking a Steam deck:

When can I book a Steam deck?

Reservations have started on the reservation page of the Steam deck from July 16th. A huge number of people tried to access the site, destroying Steam’s servers for hours. The booking page grayed out the options for a while, but the booking button has returned.

A new date has been added to the updated Steam deck booking page.

valve

The booking page is still open for those who want to get a Steam deck.

How does my Steam deck booking work?

According to the booking page, a $ 5 fee is required to book a Steam deck. That $ 5 is the price of the Steam deck. When the reservation is submitted, it will be queued. When the device is released, order invitations will be sent in the order in which the reservations were received.

The updated Steam deck booking page states that orders for the 64GB and 512GB versions will be available in the second quarter of 2022, and 256GB will be listed in the first quarter of 2022. This means that the first batch set released in December has already been considered and the rest will come in the next month.

Who can book a Steam deck?

Anyone can book Steam, but you need a Steam account. It’s free to create and requires the use of a Steam deck.

When will the Steam deck be released in the US?

The first batch of Steam Deck should ship in December. However, in most cases you will not receive a steam deck until early 2022.

What are the notable differences between different Steam deck models?

Three different Steam Deccks have been released. The starter unit costs $ 399 and comes with 64GB of storage. For $ 529, storage will increase to 256GB and use NVMe SSDs. This is faster than cheaper models of eMMC storage, according to Valve. The price of the third Steam deck is $ 649. It features 512GB NVMe SSD storage with the fastest read and write speeds, and an anti-glare etched screen.

For the 256GB and 512GB versions, NVMe SSDs are technically upgradeable, but not easy. The upgrade requires disassembling the device, but Valve states that it must be done by an experienced person. All three have microSD slots for more storage.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/steam-deck-order-delay-the-latest-on-reservations-for-the-console-taking-on-nintendo-switch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos