Youtube and Google Block Sumner County Couple’s Anti-Bucks Media Empire | News





You can’t find their video on Youtube. Instead, you’ll find their name on Google, but there’s no link to their website or media content.

Ty and Charlene Bollinger’s anti-vaccine empire have been accused of creating millions of disinformation about vaccines, creating widespread criticism that major media platforms are blocking their content.

“It’s also almost every social media account. It’s been flagged and shut down. The platform has been lifted. They took us off and launched it again,” said his home in Sumner County. Said Tyboringer standing at the front door.

It’s the first time Bollinger has agreed to speak to a reporter, and he knows that even the grandeur of their home has been scrutinized.

“Are you making millions of dollars?” Asked News4Investigates.

“Yes, we are very fortunate to have this house. Are you talking about total income or profits?” Bollinger said.

Bollinger is trained as a Certified Accountant, so he knows one or two things about money. He and his wife said they bought a house with six majestic pillars and a large staircase inside. It happened before they started making videos, writing books, and offering online content that questioned the safety of vaccines.

Bollinger confirmed that they made millions of dollars when pressed for how much they made. Still, they’ve spent millions of dollars on production and paying staff.

Bollinger switched from working as a certified accountant when his father and other family members died of cancer. He said he began investigating non-traditional forms of the drug, leading to his belief that vaccines are inherently dangerous.

After writing a book about the subject he intended to give away for free, he soon learned that people were willing to pay for the content he was producing. It’s until the online shutdown begins.

“It really hurt our business. There are people who work for us. Sometimes we have to pay from our pockets,” Bollinger said.

However, Bollinger’s critics argue that their business is based on lies about the vaccine itself, which was designed to save people’s lives.

“Bollinger is one of the most serious producers of anti-backs information,” said Imran Ahmed, an organization at the Digital Hate Countermeasures Center. He identified the couple as one of the leading nations to disseminate vaccine information.

“Do you think this is about making money?” Asked News4 Investigates.

“It’s all about making money,” Ahmed said.

But Dorit Reiss isn’t sure. A professor of law at the University of California Hastings College, who specializes in vaccine policy, has been following the rise of the Bollinger’s since he began making videos that raise questions about cancer treatment.

According to Reese, the Bollinger’s believes that the content they produce is true, making it even more dangerous to public health.

“These people come in and scare people from protecting themselves from the virus,” Reese said.

News4 investigates an available copy of the Bollinger’s video, which was stylishly produced and featured interviews with other vaccine opponents.

Depending on the purchase price, purchasing a video can cost up to $ 499.

In one video, Thai Bollinger asked questions about the composition of a particular vaccine and concluded that it would “probably damage the brain.”

Bollinger also described the government’s conspiracy on vaccines, saying “the CDC knew it would cause autism and filled in the data.” Bollinger said he had never told viewers and readers not to vaccinate, but said his intention was to warn them.

“We are for freedom. Choose whatever you want to do. We feel that people should be educated before making a choice,” Bollinger said.

“Some people say that what you are doing is dangerous. You are sacrificing their lives to people. By giving them disinformation,” News4 Investigates asked.

“We are Christians. We love people. We insist that it is dangerous. It makes me laugh,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger bristles the idea that he has made a lot of money by profiting from disinformation and false information about vaccines.

“We don’t make a single penny of false information, because we don’t think what we disseminate is false information,” Bollinger said. “The main claim that we built our business on disinformation. We have a business, and when I last checked, it wasn’t a crime to succeed.”

“You said it wasn’t a crime, but some people say that what you’re doing is dangerous. What you’re doing is actually at the expense of people’s lives. They agree with this, and they don’t. They are dying after being vaccinated, “News4 Investigates asked.

“When they say we’re dying because of their disinformation, I again say we didn’t spread the disinformation,” Bollinger said.

On January 6, the Bollinger’s held a rally before the riots began and brought their message to the US Capitol.

“That covidvax is a nightmare,” Charlene Bollinger said on stage. “This mask business is crazy.”

Shirley Bollinger introduced her fellow vaccine opponents at a rally. She told the crowd to support former President Donald Trump. She pointed out that her husband at the time stood with other patriots.

Thai Bollinger quoted his previous promise to do a radio show and said he left before the rally turned into a riot.

In October, they will hold a conference in Nashville, inviting some of the top supporters of vaccine opposition, including Robert F. Kennedy, to the city.

Bollinger said the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine are based on facts from government data.

“Nothing has been approved by the FDA for the coronavirus vaccine. It has been approved by the FDA for emergency use. But it has not been approved. It’s not a false alarm. That’s true,” Bollinger said. Told. ..

But critics said it was that kind of claim that confused people and made them believe in something wrong.

Bollinger is correct that the vaccine is not approved by the FDA, but it is also correct that the vaccine is approved by the FDA for emergency use.

An FDA spokeswoman wrote in News4 Investigates that the COVID-19 vaccine “is only allowed for emergency use if the FDA determines that it meets our firm expectations for safety and efficacy.”

“No one (of the critics) can name the false information we said. It’s not my information. It’s a fact,” Bollinger said.

“I think they wouldn’t agree with you about it. They would say that what we have is the facts-and what you are doing is twisting the facts,” News4 Investigates asked. ..

“You miss my claim here. All I’m talking about is what I just told you,” Bollinger said. “No, it’s not on our side. It’s just a fact.”

Mr Bollinger said he was aware of the scrutiny he was facing because of the threat of murder against him and his family.

“People say we should kill our children, and they should come to our house, and we should all be shot or hanged, and we Doesn’t want it from those who oppose it. Why do you have so much hatred for us? “He asked.

