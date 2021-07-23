The Easiest Ways To Build A WordPress Site 

With so many themes and options available on WordPress, it can be tricky to know where to start when building from scratch, especially if it’s your first time creating a website.

To help you out, we’ve put together some simple tips on how to build a WordPress site.

Choose your domain

Before you start building your website, you need to register for a domain. Picking the right domain name will be one of the most important things you do for your site. In addition to defining your website, your domain name will communicate important information to human visitors and search engine bots.

Select a Hosting Provider

Your hosting provider stores your website files. Without it, your site wouldn’t have space on a server and therefore wouldn’t exist on the internet. Additionally, your hosting provider is responsible for your website’s speed, security, and reliability.

There are hundreds of providers to choose from, so you need to make sure you pick one that is optimized for WordPress sites. The host should also offer PHP version 7.4 or higher, MySQL version 5.6 or higher, or MariaDB version 10.1 or higher, and HTTPS support.

Pick a theme

There are thousands of themes available to choose from, but it’s critical to choose one that fits your brand and complements the content you put onto it. Before selecting a theme, it’s essential to consider the following elements:

Features- the theme you choose must provide all of the features you require for your business. This will differ depending on whether you go for a free or paid option.

Color- Visuals are essential, so it’s best to stick to a color scheme that fits your brand. This will allow your existing clients to instantly recognize your website as an extension of the brand they’re familiar with.

Font- A difficult-to-read font will instantly put off prospective visitors to your website and could cost you a considerable amount of traffic and clients. Make sure you test different fonts thoroughly to ensure that they’re attractive and enticing.

Make Customizations

There are a number of ways to customize your site, but the first thing you’ll want to do is change your site’s title. Next, you’ll want to customize your navigation bar so visitors can easily find information on your site.

Once these basic things are taken care of, you can customize the functionality of your site using plugins. Plugins are software that adds different functions for you and your users. There are over 55,000 plugins available, which means that there’s a plugin for pretty much any process you can think of.

Install Elementor

The Elementor page builder is an easy way to make your website look great, even if you don’t know how to code. Elementor lets you create web pages using a frontend editor so you can see your edits in real-time. You can use Elementor on any WordPress theme, and it will preserve your designs if you change themes. Furthermore, it works seamlessly with almost all WordPress plugins and addons.

Elementor comes with over 90 widgets that function inside the live website builder. This means you can add things like accordions, contact forms, custom post types, and shortcodes. Additionally, it has a number of different builders. For example, the theme builder lets you customize your site parts, such as the header and footer and the popup builder lets you create custom popups. It also has a WooCommerce builder for eCommerce stores and a landing page builder to help marketers convert customers.

Add content to your site

When you’re happy with the design and layout of your site, you can start to add content to your pages. Planning this content is essential to ensure that you’re effectively conveying your brand identity and answering all the questions a visitor may have before they have to contact you directly.

WordPress content is generally displayed in the form of pages or posts. Posts are dynamic pages that are usually used for blogs or portfolios because they automatically put your newest content at the top of the page. Pages, on the other hand, are static. This means that the content you add stays in the same place at all times.

When building your site, you should consider creating a blog to drive traffic to your business. To facilitate this, WordPress has a handy news section that will show your recent posts, meaning it will instantly draw visitors to this content.

Other types of content you might want to consider are videos, infographics, and how-to guides.

Edit your site

It’s important to regularly update your website to ensure all information is up to date and everything is running smoothly. This can be done relatively quickly using WordPress’ editing tools. These tools are user-friendly, so if you just want to change a small section of the text, all you have to do is hover over it. It’s very similar to how you edit in Word. Furthermore, the toolbar on the left-hand side of the page lets you change colors and fonts.