Applying advanced speech enhancement to cochlear implants





Posted by: Samuel J. Yang, Research Scientist, Dick Lyon, Principal Scientist, Google Research

For about 466 million people in the world of hearing loss or hearing loss, the lack of easy access to accessibility services can be a barrier to participating in the conversations they encounter every day. Hearing aids can help alleviate this, but simply amplifying the sound is not enough for many. One of the additional options available is a cochlear implant (CI). It is an electronic device that is surgically inserted into a part of the inner ear called the cochlea and electrically stimulates the auditory nerve via an external sound processor. Many people with these cochlear implants can learn to interpret these electrical stimuli as audible speech, but the listening experience is very diverse and especially difficult in noisy environments.

Modern cochlear implants drive electrodes with pulsating signals (that is, individual stimulus pulses) calculated by an external sound processor. The main challenge still facing the CI space is how to optimally process sound in a way that is easy for the user to understand, that is, how to convert sound into pulses on the electrodes. Recently, to stimulate the development of this issue, industry and academia scientists have organized a CI hackathon to open the issue to a wider range of ideas.

In this post, we share an exploratory study showing that speech-enhanced preprocessors (specifically noise suppressors) can be used at the input of CI processors to improve the user’s understanding of speech in noisy environments. increase. The CI Hackathon entry also describes how this work was built and how to continue developing this work.

Improving CI with Noise Suppression In 2019, a small internal project demonstrated the benefits of noise suppression at the input of a CI processor. In this project, participants listened to 60 pre-recorded and processed audio samples and ranked them by listening comfort. CI users listened to audio using the device’s existing strategy for generating electrical pulses.

Audio without background noise Audio with background noise Audio with background noise + noise suppression

When noisy speech (the brightest bar) is processed with noise suppression, both listening comfort and clarity are usually dramatically improved, as shown below.

CI users in early research studies provided listening comfort (qualitatively scoring from “very bad” (0.0) to “OK” (0.5) to “very good” (1.0)) and speech intelligibility ( That is, when trying to listen to a noisy audio sample of audio with noise suppression applied.

The CI hackathon also considered an approach to calculate pulses, building on the above project and continuing to leverage the use of noise suppressors.

Overview of processing approach The hackathon considered a CI with 16 electrodes. Our approach decomposes the audio into 16 overlapping frequency bands, depending on the position of the cochlear electrodes. Second, the dynamic range of sound is orders of magnitude wider than what the electrodes are expected to represent, so we apply “channel-by-channel energy normalization” (PCEN) to aggressively compress the dynamic range of the signal. increase. Finally, the range-compressed signal is used to create an electrodogram (that is, what CI displays on the electrodes).

In addition, the hackathon needed to evaluate submissions in multiple audio categories, including music. This is an important but notoriously difficult category of sound for CI users. However, speech enhancement networks have been trained to suppress non-speech, including both noise and music, so additional steps had to be taken to avoid suppressing instrumental music (generally specific). Note that music suppression may be preferred by some users in the context of)). To do this, I created a “mix” of the original audio and the noise-reduced audio so that a sufficient amount of music would pass through and continue to be heard. In real time, the percentage of the original mixed audio changes from 0% to 40% (0% if all inputs are estimated as audio, up to 40% if most of the inputs are estimated as non-audio) Did. Estimates from the open source YAMNet classifier about every second window of audio whether the input is audio or non-audio.

Conv-TasNet speech enhancement model Use the Conv-TasNet model, which can separate different types of sounds, to implement a speech enhancement module that suppresses non-sounds such as noise and music. First, the raw audio waveform is transformed and processed into a format that can be used by neural networks. This model uses learnable analytical transformations to transform short 2.5ms frames of input audio to produce features optimized for sound separation. The network then generates two “masks” from these features. One is a mask for voice and the other is a mask for noise. These masks indicate how much each feature corresponds to either voice or noise. The separated voice and noise are reconstructed into the audio domain by applying analytical capabilities to the mask, applying a synthetic transformation to the audio domain frame, and stitching the short resulting frames together. As a final step, the voice and noise estimates are processed by the mixed integrity layer. The mixed integrity layer improves the quality of the estimated waveform by allowing it to be summed with the original input mixed waveform.

Block diagram of a speech enhancement system based on Conv-TasNet.

This model is both causal and low latency. Every 2.5 ms of input audio, the model produces isolated voice and noise estimates that can be used in real time. The hackathon chose to use a model variant with 2.9 million parameters to show what would be possible with increased computing power in future hardware. This model size is too large to actually be implemented in the current CI, but it shows what performance will be possible with higher performance hardware in the future.

Hackathon-provided vocoders (requires fixed time intervals of electrical pulses) are used to simulate what CI users may perceive when optimizing the listening model and the overall solution. Generated audio to be simulated. Next, we performed a blind AB listening test as a typical hearing user.

If you listen to the vocoder simulation below, if the input sound does not contain much background noise, the sound of the reconstructed sound (from the vocoder that processes the electrodogram) is quite understandable, but the clarity of the sound. There is still room for improvement. Our submission worked well in the Speech in Noise category and finished second overall.

Vocoder simulation of what CI users may perceive from audio from electrodograms at fixed time intervals, with audio background noise simulated at fixed time intervals and noise suppression applied.

The quality bottleneck is that the fixed time interval of the stimulation pulse sacrifices the fine time structure of the audio. Changes to the process of generating pulses that match the peaks of the filtered sound waveform capture more information about the pitch and structure of the sound than traditionally represented by implant stimulation patterns.

Using the same vocoder as above, but simulated using a vocoder simulation with adaptive intervals and fine time structure on an electrodogram from a modified process that synchronizes the stimulation pulse to the peak of the sound waveform. audio.

It’s important to note that this second vocoder output is too optimistic about how it sounds to a real CI user. For example, the simple vocoder used here does not model how the spread of current in the cochlea blurs the stimulus, making it difficult to resolve different frequencies. However, this at least suggests that maintaining a fine time structure is worthwhile and that the electrodogram itself is not the bottleneck.

Ideally, all processing approaches are evaluated by a wide range of CI users, using electrodograms implemented directly in CI, rather than relying on vocoder simulation.

Conclusion and Call for Cooperation We plan to follow up on this experience in two main directions. First, we plan to consider applying noise suppression to other auditory accessibility modality, such as hearing aids, transcription, and vibrating and tactile sensory replacement. Next, we’ll take a closer look at creating cochlear implant electrodogram patterns using a fine temporal structure that doesn’t support the industry’s standard CIS (Continuous Interleaved Sampling) patterns. “Because of the limited spectral information we receive, it remains a mystery how some single-channel patients can work well,” Louizou said. Therefore, using a fine time structure can be an important step in achieving a better CI experience.

Google is committed to building technology with and for people with disabilities. If you are interested in working with us to improve the latest technology in cochlear implants (or hearing aids), please contact us at ci-collaborators @ googlegroups.com.

Acknowledgments Thanks to the organizers of the Cochlear Impact Hackathon for giving us this opportunity and working with us. Google’s participating teams are Samuel J. Yang, Scott Wisdom, Pascal Getreuer, Chet Gnegy, Mihajlo Velimirovi, Sagar Savla and Richard F. Lyon, under the guidance of Dan Ellis and Manoj Plakal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://ai.googleblog.com/2021/07/applying-advanced-speech-enhancement-in.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos