How do I convert Bitcoin to Theta?

Earlier, we talked about ways to buy a cryptocurrency and came to an unambiguous and obvious conclusion: the undisputed leaders among them are exchangers and exchanges. And if the former has always been the easiest and most convenient way, the exchanges are the most profitable. But is it? Spoiler alert: not really.

Today we propose to talk in more detail. We will determine the fundamental differences in the operation of exchanges and cryptocurrency exchangers, compare prices, compare commissions. And most importantly, we will dispel the widespread myth that with the maximum benefit and with the minimum commission, a cryptocurrency operation can only be performed on the exchange.

How it works: exchanger VS exchange

To know how to convert bitcoin to theta you need To understand the difference between exchanges on a cryptocurrency exchange and through an exchanger, first of all, it is necessary to highlight the fundamental differences between these two sites:

Exchanger. The trading operation looks like this: you transfer funds to the company’s account and in return, you receive the desired digital currency. That is, the crypto exchanger here acts as intermediary service. Exchange rates are formed on the basis of quotes on the world’s leading exchanges. Exchange. The exchange of cryptocurrencies on the exchange takes place in a completely different way: all trading operations are carried out directly between trading participants, with individuals. A participant who wishes to purchase a particular currency places a sell order for another participant in the auction. Anyone who is satisfied with the conditions put forward buys this currency at the set price.

Prices, courses, commissions

Cryptocurrency exchanges offer a really good rate of cryptocurrencies when they buy them from people. This is due to the fact that in this situation, there is strong competition between online services. And this leads to the fact that popular currencies can be bought through exchanges at the best rate (compared to exchanges).

When purchasing cryptocurrency on an exchange or through a crypto exchanger, each buyer is faced with the need to pay three types of commissions:

Payment service commission for transferring hryvnia to the account of the exchanger/exchange.

Exchange commission for trades/exchanges for exchanging hryvnia for a cryptocurrency (platform commission).

Commission for withdrawing cryptocurrency to the buyer’s wallet.

Despite popular belief, the total commission on exchanges is far from always lower than in exchangers. Yes, there really are exchangers that charge a very high percentage for their services. We can’t vouch for everyone, but one thing we do know for sure: there are online exchangers that definitely deserve your attention. Not only in terms of simplicity, speed, convenience, but most importantly – the benefits. And we are ready to prove this with an example of real research.

Conclusions

For certain scenarios, a cryptocurrency exchange is indeed a very profitable option. Primarily for those when it comes to professional trading. But this method is not suitable for everyone. The exchange has many advantages for advanced users – those who plan to frequently exchange cryptocurrencies, but rarely deposit and withdraw funds.

But if you are not going to trade and make money on the dynamics of rates, if you need to quickly and conveniently buy or sell a small amount of cryptocurrency, then a crypto exchanger turns out to be a much more profitable option. From an economic point of view, including. And our little research is proof of this.

But the final choice is always yours. Set clear goals and choose the right platform to achieve them. We wish you profitable and successful cryptocurrency transactions.