2021 technology business revenue will reach a record $ 48.7 billion in 2021, CTA said





Consumer demand and the supply of new technologies are driving growth, industry groups say.

According to a consumer report, US technology retail sales will grow 7.5% in a year to reach a record $ 48.7 billion in 2021. This is due to the surge in consumer demand for work, school and lifestyle related technologies. Technology Association (CTA).

“The pandemic has forever strengthened the relationship between consumers and technology,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA’s president and CEO. “From working to learning, staying connected and staying healthy, technology has played a key role in improving our lives. Technology faces innovation in crisis. Has proved many times to make our country resilient. Technology is advancing as we deal with supply chain shortages, labor gaps, vaccine deployments and looming inflation. Helps keep you going. “

Released twice a year, the CTAUS Consumer Technology One-Year Industry Forecast represents shipments from US manufacturers in over 100 consumer technology product categories and related software and services.

CTA predicts that more than 106 million 5G smartphones will be shipped in 2021. It will increase by 530% from 2020. This increase will increase revenue by $ 61 billion, or 404%. Overall smartphone shipments will increase 10% to 154 million units and revenue will increase 15% to $ 73 billion.

Working from home has been spurred by Americans, with laptop shipments reaching 76 million units (up 9%) and $ 45 billion in revenue (up 11%).

CTA reports now include connected exercise equipment such as exercise bikes, rowers, and treadmills. Due to the surge in demand for products such as Peloton and MYX Fitness, approximately 1.5 million units will be shipped in 2020, with more than 2 million devices (43% increase) and $ 3.9 billion (40%) in 2021. Increase).

Shipments of internet-connected health monitoring devices such as smart thermometers, pulse oximeters and sphygmomanometers increased to 13 million units (up 23%), earning $ 740 million in revenue (up 17%). increase. Total health and fitness technology revenues will reach $ 13 billion in 2021, a 12% increase over last year. Smartwatches will increase shipments by 8%.

Personal mobility, which the CTA defines as including battery-powered bicycles and scooters, is one of the fastest growing categories in CTA’s projections. The CTA predicts that a total of 1.2 million electric bicycles will be shipped in 2021 (up 15%) and generate $ 1.9 billion in revenue (up 3%).

Smart speakers and domestic robot products will drive 100 million smart home devices shipped in 2021 (up 11%), with revenues flat at $ 15 billion, according to CTA reports.

CTA also continues to grow in audio services, video streaming, game consoles, televisions, virtual reality and expansion technologies, and electronic toys.

Scott Mace is a contributor to Health Leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/technology/2021-tech-business-revenue-will-top-record-487-billion-2021-cta-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos