New innovations come to cotton





We may not be in the Skynet stage yet (Terminator background check), but currently available equipment and technology options, and future options may make agricultural production more autonomous and efficient. There is no doubt that there is.

Based on a conversation with Dr. Ed Barnes, Senior Director of Agriculture and Environmental Studies at Cotton Incorporated, we’ll share some of the innovations that may change the way we farm in the coming years.

Machine vision

This is the centerpiece of many innovations currently on the market or coming to market soon. As Burns says, machine vision can be managed in two ways. Train your vision system to see what cotton looks like, or train to identify weeds (for weed management applications).

Some commercial prototypes have already trained the system to identify cotton in any situation and spray everything else, says Burns. I think it will come first. Cotton Incorporated is also working on a five-year project on weed identification with machine vision. If you can train something to find different weeds, it will probably work with multiple products and also provide the ability to customize what is applied based on the type of weed.

Burns also mentioned a company that currently offers machine vision systems with cameras and processors for corn and soybeans, and had a preliminary discussion of cotton. As the system passes through the field, it collects images and processes them in real time to scout disease pressure and insect damage.

In this regard, Burns adds, he intended to find ways to make better use of UAV images, perhaps in a shorter time frame. Applying machine vision algorithms with 3D mapping allows growers to estimate plant height as well as green. A study at Texas A & M has already confirmed a proof of concept, and some companies are paying attention to it.

Autonomous crop management

Australia’s John Deeres See and Spray system and Swarm Farm Robotics are already using machine vision in their autonomous weed control systems, primarily for current burndown applications. Burns also mentioned an autonomous system that uses machine vision and lasers to identify and zapping weeds (see video on CarbonRobotics.com). He believes that the usefulness of these and similar systems will increase in the future.

There are already several options on the market for autonomous tractors. But what excites Burns is the ongoing work on cotton-specific applications at the University of Georgia and Clemson University.

Dr. Glenrains and a Georgia graduate student are now using open source software and less than $ 1,000 visual and processing equipment to autonomously drive a spider atomizer that pulls balls out of plants. Dr. Joe Maya of Clemson got a commercial husky robot (ClearpathRobotics.com) and is now raising it. He turned it into an autonomous utility tractor with smarts for navigating the field and pulling the smart tools behind it to make it multifunctional.

For me, this all means that the technology already exists and things are ready to happen.

Data management

Burns optimistically estimates that 20% of cotton growers currently rely on electronic records management. Programs like MyJohnDeere and FieldView make it easy and influential to connect devices for data management.

But I was also surprised when a really good cotton grower asked me about a suitable software program to use. He points out that they are still doing everything in their notebooks.

Predictive maintenance of equipment is currently available. It provides value to producers and manufacturers and helps avoid equipment failures during critical times of the season.

Burns said he intended to find more ways to make this data more valuable as devices became available to the cloud in real time and were automatically available. When the data is placed in the expected location, it becomes more feasible for growers to use the data. They will be able to quantify yields on a regular basis and create profit maps to quickly see sections of areas where they may be losing money each year.

He is also excited about the potential for more data options in the cotton gin industry. TSW Automation has announced plans to provide a turnkey system that uses current RFID tags to track modules from field to gin. Cotton Incorporated will also work with the National Cotton Ginners Association to integrate field-to-gin data with classification data to create textile quality maps, how producers will vary in yield and quality from field to field. I am trying to confirm.

Irrigation

Wireless soil moisture monitoring associated with irrigation scheduling tools is now common throughout the Cotton Belt. Burns points out that the smart irrigation app developed by the University of Georgia has proven to be reliable, especially for producers in the southeast and southeast. This app connects to the National Weather Service’s weather grid and works almost anywhere.

He feels that the crop coefficients in the South Central and Southeast are fairly close and have recently connected to the Oklahoma Mesonet. We were still improving it for use in hotter and drier areas.

For growers who can track fluctuations in yield or soil maps, the next step is to add multiple moisture sensors to the field. This allows irrigation companies to add wedge controls that automatically accelerate or decelerate the pivot.

There are options, says Burns. But what’s blocking us is that simple button. Companies are currently creating an integrated system that connects a moisture sensor to the control of a pivot. And that’s definitely a plus.

planting

Cotton Incorporated has been involved in research into the ability to control downforce during planting in Oklahoma and Georgia. It is a tool that can provide value by changing the downforce and planting depth when growers are faced with various changes in water conditions and soil types during planting.

One of the things I’m having a hard time moving my head is how fast some of these planters can go now, Burns adds. I thought 3-4mph was fast. Right now, I don’t think anyone is planting less than 5 mph. Downforce can add value by providing a little more flexibility in the planting window to offset the cool and damp conditions that can delay planting.

Jim Steadman is the Senior Editor of Cotton Grower Magazine. He has been involved in agricultural writing and marketing for over 40 years.

