



Last week, European Union Highest Competition Commissioner Marguerite Vestager praised what all antitrust legislators are taking. Do American consumers really want what European consumers have (more precisely, what they don’t have)?

In June, the House Judiciary Committee approved six radical bills aimed at controlling the market power of major tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Twitter. The bill was initially co-sponsored by Congressman David Siciline of D-Rhode Island and Congressman Ken Bach of R-Colorado. Four are particularly annoying:

With the end of platform antitrust law, it is illegal for large companies to own a platform and provide competing services at the same time (that is, the Amazon Marketplace). The American Choice & Innovation Online Act makes it illegal for companies to favor their products over competing products hosted on the same platform. The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act prohibits large companies from acquiring other companies that offer similar or competing services. Strengthening compatibility and competition by enabling the ACCESS method is presented as a way to make it easier for users to transfer data to other platforms. In fact, in its current form, it poses a significant privacy risk to users and businesses.

Alongside President Bidens, a recent executive order offering 72 actions that government agencies should take to promote competition in the US economy has led the United States in the wrong direction by 3,000 miles.

These actions are a brave government invasion of a competitive market full of disruptive innovation, and Biden’s protection of old competitors rather than the traditional antitrust role of protecting consumers. It is strengthened by the administration’s plans.

Consumers win when they can determine winners and losers so that Uber and Lyft can challenge the taxi monopoly. AirBnB provides an alternative to hotels, allowing working parents to save time and receive next-day delivery from Amazon.

Innovation is built on innovation. I used to have a rotating phone, so I have an iPhone. I once had a Model T, so I have a self-driving car (Note: these were all invented in the United States).

The House’s antitrust bill claims to protect the welfare of consumers, but is in fact anti-consumer and anti-innovation. Initially, it meant that Amazon Prime’s free shipping, the pre-installed Find My iPhone app, and searching for YouTube videos in Google search results would end.

Aside from the clear and unavoidable consumer backlash, who knows what other inventions will get in the way in the future? Why are our parliamentarians trying to dismantle the products and services that Americans love? Why don’t these policy makers allow businesses to create more instead?

The bill targets Big Tech, but it actually hurt consumers, small businesses, and start-ups. Arbitrary rules contained in the drafted bill, such as merger and acquisition restrictions, will end opportunities for business growth. Today, SMEs looking to grow are usually considering two options. Either you’re bought by a big company and get a lot of money, or you’re pursuing an IPO (which is much more difficult). What incentives or means do companies need to grow with these bills?

Similarly, venture capitalists and investors hesitate to invest in new and promising businesses. Challenges to the entire system of our financial opportunities and the status quo of old businesses are restrained. What happens to the American dream if it gets bigger, hires more people, invests in more startups, and can’t get the money back into the economy? The spillover effect is devastating.

If the bill is signed, the bill will also bring the United States a competitive disadvantage to China and other countries. The bill imposes obligations and restrictions on US companies and provides ammunition to the EU and other regulators targeting US companies.

What does that mean for the average American? Loss of work for Americans. Little investment in American companies. The price of technology is high. The product you purchase will be less transparent. As soon as China becomes a technology superpower, it will also become a political superpower. As the Atlantic wrote in 2020, China is not a pacifist country. Export its value with the product.

Finally, these bills are a threat to our cybersecurity. By requiring companies to expose the platform to all parties, this proposal eliminates the ability of services to monitor the site against hackers, terrorists, foreign governments, and other malicious individuals.

These bills do not take into account the views of people across the country who are most affected by them, especially consumers and small business owners. To make matters worse, these bills are being tracked quickly throughout the process without hearing or testimony.

We urge Congress to step out of the accelerator and take these complex issues into account. Thoughtful and careful. We work with innovators and consumers to protect the world-leading economies of the Americas and those who are working tirelessly to support them.

Out of the most difficult country of the century, no more disciplinary legislation is needed. Instead, we need lawmakers to prioritize growth and success.

Gary Shapiro is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a US industry association representing more than 1,500 consumer technology companies, and a New York Times best-selling author. He is the author of the book Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation. His view is his own.

