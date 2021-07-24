Kramer’s Mad Money Summary: Tesla, Apple, Google





Get ready to be overwhelmed by next week’s earnings, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers on Friday. Earnings will skyrocket, he said. That means investors need to focus on just a few stocks and use conference calls to make informed decisions. There is no room for error at the heart of the earnings season.

Next week’s Cramer game plan began on Monday with the Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report, which urged viewers to listen to the phone before making a purchase.

Tuesday is Technology Day, where Apple (AAPL) -Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL)-Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT)-Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)-Get Report are all reported. Cramer expects strong results from all of them, but points out that expectations for Microsoft could cause stock prices to fall after the report.

Then on Wednesday, you’ll be contacted by Boeing (BA) -Get Report, Facebook (FB)-Get Report, Ford (F) -Get Report, McDonald’s (MCD)-Get Report, and more. Kramer was bullish on all these stocks, but said Boeing would get worse before it got better.

Thursday will generate revenue from three more Cramer favorites: MasterCard (MA) -Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) -Get Report, and Twilio (TWLO) -Get Report.

Finally, on Friday, ExxonMobil (XOM)-Get Report and Chevron (CVX)-Get Report will contact you. These are two oils that Cramer previously considered uninvestable, but have gained a religion on climate change thanks to activist pressure. Cramer also said he would be a purchaser of Caterpillar (CAT). Get the report as spending on infrastructure continues to pass Congress.

Kramer does his homework

In his “homework” segment, Kramer followed up on the stock that puzzled him in a previous show. He said the recent IPO Monday.com MNDY has made remarkable moves since it entered the market last month, but has since become unpopular. But a recent weakness is the chance to buy, as long as you’re buying for speculative purposes only.

Monthly.com is a software platform as a service that provides tools for developers to build and sell applications. Revenues are growing at 85%, but selling costs can exceed these revenues. Kramer was also not a very acclaimed fan of 24x sales on Monday.com.

Another potential danger signal is that the IPO sold only 4 million shares, even though the number of issued shares was 44 million. When the lockup period expires in December, Cramer expects more stock to hit the market at lower prices.

Am I diversifying?

In the AmIDiversified segment, Cramer talked to the caller and responded to tweets sent to @JimCramer via Twitter to see if the investor’s portfolio had what the market needs today. The first portfolio included Alphabet, Microsoft, Cisco Systems (CSCO)-Get Report, Republic Services (RSG)-Get Report, and Danaher (DHR)-Get Report. Cramer said the portfolio has too much technology and needs a healthcare company like AbbVie (ABBV). Get a report on behalf of Microsoft.

Top holdings in the second portfolio include Boeing, Coca-Cola (KO)-Get Report, Walt Disney (DIS)-Get Report, Bank of America (BAC)-Get Report, Kraft Heinz (KHC)-Report Includes acquisition. Cramer has proposed to sell Kraft and add Advanced Micro Devices for proper diversification.

The third portfolio included InMode (INMD) -Get Report, Mercado Libre (MELI) -Get Report, Microsoft, GrowGeneration (GRWG) -GetReport and International Paper (IP) -GetReport as the top five stocks. Kramer said he liked the well-diversified portfolio.

The top stocks in the fourth portfolio were Microsoft, Apple, Morgan Stanley (MS)-Get Report, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)-Get Report and Chevron. Cramer once again advised to sell Microsoft in favor of healthcare. This time with health plan provider Centene (CNC)-get the report.

Execution decision: Ree Automotive

In the “Executive Decisions” segment, Kramer spoke with Daniel Barrel, co-founder and CEO of EV platform maker Ree Automotive (REE), which completed its merger with SPAC and began trading today.

Barrel explained that Lee is not an EV car maker, but rather a unique modular EV platform that can be used across a variety of vehicle hosts. The platform comes in multiple sizes and comes with a variety of battery packs that are ideal for manual or autonomous systems.

When asked why Lee’s platform is so good, Barrel said it’s ideal for trucks because of its low center of gravity, which gives it more space. With Ree, truck makers can increase the amount per vehicle by 36%. Due to the different platform dimensions, a single platform can be used for large and small vehicles and everything in between.

Barrel said Lee was 15 years ahead of the curve when compared to traditional automakers focusing on bespoke vehicles with individual platforms.

Menu contents

Kramer said the quick-service restaurant space is undergoing major changes in the no-chat segment. Three companies have come out of the pandemic and are stronger than they were. What they all have in common is scale.

The “real man” principle is clearly working when it comes to Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)-Getting Reports, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)-Getting Reports and Starbucks (SBUX)-Getting Reports. Their business when so many small players simply fail.

That’s how Starbucks’ share has grown 63% over the past year and Domino has grown 253% over the last five years. These restaurant chains never stop innovating and adapting to their customers’ needs, and are making money to prove it.

Lightning round

Regarding some of the shares offered by the callers during the “Mad Money Lightning Round” on Friday night, Kramer said:

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM: “I think this inventory is overkill. Why not buy Union Pacific (UNP)? Get the report instead.”

Lion Electric Company LEV: “I think I need a basket of EV stock, but I like this stock with Magna International (MGA)-get the report.”

Workhorse Group (WKHS)-Get Report: “No, Workhorse is a showhorse. I want a real horse. Let’s go buy a Ford Motor.”

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had positions in AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, FB, DIS and ABBV.

