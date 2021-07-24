Space-based technology is shaping the future of firefighting using satellites and AI





The current space race isn’t just for millionaires.

New technologies using satellites, drones, and artificial intelligence are changing the way fire departments and governments fight the ever-growing threat of wildfires as hundreds of thousands of acres burn in the western United States.

Start-ups and research institutes are developing new programs to predict fire behavior, monitor droughts, and detect fires when they first occur. As climate change continues to increase the intensity and frequency of wildfires, these breakthroughs provide at least one tool for an increasing arsenal of prevention and control strategies.

Ilkay Altintas, a computer scientist at the University of California, San Diego, who created a fire map for the area, said it would not replace fire extinguishing on the ground. The more science and data we can provide to firefighters and the general public, the faster we will have a solution to combat and mitigate wildfires.

As of Friday, more than 80 large-scale fires and complex facilities have burned more than 1.3 million acres in 13 states, with additional fires occurring almost every week, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The country’s largest hell, a bootleg fire in southern Oregon, has forced thousands of residents to evacuate since the July 6 thunder struck it. Sunrise and vague sky.

The Statue of Liberty can be seen through the smoke cover of a wildfire seen from Brooklyn, New York on July 21, 2021.Brendan MacDermid / Reuters

As the risk of catastrophic wildfires increases, so does the ability to predict and mitigate wildfires, Democrat Zoe Lofgren said in a hearing last month at the House Science and Technology Commission. ..

Her own district, including San Mateo County, was one of several communities in Northern California affected by last year’s CZU Lightning Complex fire, which burned about 90,000 acres in five weeks. Lofgren is one of several parliamentary leaders working to implement legislation to strengthen funding for understanding, predicting, and managing wilderness fires through powerful research initiatives. Her bill also aims to successfully integrate scientific institutions into the federal wildfire response strategy, she said.

Despite San Mateo’s proximity to Silicon Valley, the technological capital took some time to embrace firefighting innovation. It began to change from last year as more start-ups entered the sector looking for federal and state partners to fund the project.

The US Forest Office has already used predictive tools to monitor fire weather, fire hazards and fuels and provide intelligence to incident commanders, firefighters and support staff. However, many of the tools available rely on satellite imagery, which can take hours to transmit and analyze.

“Most of our current work isn’t getting situational awareness as often as we need it,” said Andre Coleman, who heads a team of researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington.

Firefighters stop the Dixie fire from crossing the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California on July 17, 2021.David Swanson / Reuters

In 2014, Coleman helped develop a system called Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR) with initial funding from the US Department of Homeland Security. The system uses image capture technology from satellites, aircraft, drones, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to assess impact. Of natural disasters including wildfires. An enhanced version of a tool called RADR-Fire can uncover wildfire boundaries multiple times a day and correlate impacts and risks with structures, substations, and other critical infrastructure within the landscape. ..

Coleman explained that incident commanders usually order aircraft support to record an image of a fire if it cannot accurately read the size of the fire or where it is burning. These images are analyzed by support staff who map the firelines. The process can take hours if Coleman’s tools can provide the information within minutes.

“Adjustment can be difficult,” he said. “This helps with evacuation routes that help us understand where search and rescue need to go.”

German company Orora Tech also aims to provide real-time fire data on a global scale. The Munich-based startup has built 100 small satellite constellations, each about the size of a shoebox, equipped with an infrared camera to monitor the planet, 10 meters within an hour of ignition. Report more than one fire. 33 feet.

The first of these microsatellite will be launched in December with the help of Space-to-Cloud data and analytics company Silicon Valley-based Spire and SpaceX. By 2023, 14 more satellites could be launched.

Bjrn Stoffers, co-founder and chief marketing officer of OroraTech, said the most important part of understanding and predicting fire behavior is to get an overview from above at the highest refresh rate possible. ..

We made sure that every state had its own system and its own warning tools, and saw a major contradiction with their maps, especially because they were out of date, he said. Told. It was already pretty fast.

On July 11, 2021, a fire tanker stopped by a Grandview fire near Sisters, Oregon. Oregon Fire Department / AP

Last year, Orora Tech graduated from Google Accelerator, while historic wildfire smoke choked the air of millions of people across the country. Since then, the company has raised $ 7 million to build a global wildfire warning system. The software platform is already in use in Canada, South America, Africa and Australia, but the big goal is to contract with a US partner, Stoffers said.

A simple tutorial of the program displays a Google Earth-like map that shows not only the location of the fire, but also the surrounding spot fires, air particles, wind patterns, and cloud cover. Researchers are currently working to add a lightning strike layer to their existing platform. Users can also measure the distance of the smoke plume to see in real time the direction in which dangerous air particles are moving.

OroraTech is just one of several companies using space-based technology to monitor wildfires. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company Chooch AI uses a system that analyzes satellite images every 10 minutes to identify where the new wildfire started, the Associated Press reported. Technology startup Salo Sciences has also worked with Planet, a satellite company founded by NASA scientists, to build a surveillance system called the California Forest Observatory. The surveillance system uses AI and satellite imagery to create a detailed map of California’s forest areas for prediction and prevention. Wildfire.

Especially in California, if Silicon Valley is next to these wildfire disasters, there is no doubt that there are other companies working to mitigate the effects, Stoffers said.

In Southern California, Ilkay Altintas of the University of California, San Diego and her team of computer scientists have created a regional fire map that incident commanders and researchers can use to model fire behavior in real time.

This map uses artificial intelligence and information from previous fires to help you predict how a new fire will burn and plan a given burn. This keeps the forest thin and healthy and prevents future large-scale fires that the West has experienced in the last few years.

In California, we do science and technology very well, Altintas said. It’s an evolution of what we already have.

The WIFIRE Labs fire map has already been used by local and state agencies in Southern California to help inform the attack plans of the Palisade fire and last year’s Bobcat fire that threatened homes in wealthy areas of the Los Angeles area. .. Near the historic Mount Wilson Observatory in the Angeles National Forest.

