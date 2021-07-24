Charlotte couple launches product thanks to Food Innovation Lab





The lab hopes to bring more than $ 100 million annually to North Carolina in its agricultural business.

Charlotte, NC As you may not know, Kannapolis has a unique food innovation lab aimed at producing locally produced plant-based products. The idea is to grow North Carolina’s agricultural industry. And what was the first product they launched? It was from a couple of Charlotte.

The lab wants to bring $ 100 million a year to the state in agribusiness, but the pandemic has slowed much progress, forcing a couple to use a spare bedroom as a temporary lab. rice field.

“It’s pretty unbelievable to see it bear fruit,” said Erica Leptik.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she and her husband spent time building new dietary supplement chemicals in the spare bedroom.

“We turned our spare bedroom into a makeshift laboratory and brought home an inspector for the entire nine yards,” Lepczyk explained.

Prior to the hit of COVID-19, he worked with the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab. The lab is founded by the state and is a partnership between the Faculty of Agriculture, the Faculty of Economic Development, and the Nascarolina State University.

Bill Aimutis is the Executive Director of NC Food Innovation Lab.

“To work with entrepreneurs and multinational food companies in the plant-based food sector, our intention is to help the industry grow in North Carolina and, of course, increase the employment of its citizens,” Aimutis said. Says.

Like everything else, the lab shut down for a few weeks. It was then that Charlotte’s couple had to be creative.

“It was a really wild vehicle because that little bedroom was where we created the final product formula,” Lepczyk said.

Their whole food drink, Memore, is made from spinach, sweet potatoes, blueberry beets and more. It was supposed to improve the cognitive health of the brain and was the first official product produced in the lab to bring it to market.

“When was the first launch seen after the pandemic was over, and the fact that it was launched as soon as we all got back to work is to show the results of our work over the last three years. I felt really good. For years, “Leptik said.

When it comes to what it means to have a product that is manufactured and sold in the same condition, Mr. Leptik said it was “quite wild.”

“We are really proud to be able to use NC, manufacturing, production and innovation raw materials launched in North Carolina,” says Lepczyk.

Employment is expected to increase throughout the state’s agricultural industry.

“It is expected to add $ 100 million to the economy and increase the employment of 300 employees across the state,” Aimutis said.

