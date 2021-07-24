Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic torch and other mini-games in Google’s dinosaur game





Dinosaur games in Google’s Chrome browser have been around for years. To commemorate the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, the search giant has made some tweaks to the classic game. Normally, when you press the spacebar, a small friendly T-rex on the screen jumps over the cactus, but Reddit users have noticed a major change to the game. Later, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted the same, confirming the fun new mini-games that classic games are currently offering.

Sharing a screenshot of the game featuring the Olympic torch with Tyrannosaurus, Redditt user (u / Mr_Kris_) wrote, “In the ChromeDino game, Google has added a mini-game related to the Olympics.” So if you play the game even when the internet is working, you will find the torch at the beginning of the game. When bumped instead of jumping over, the T-rex transforms into another type of runner, appearing to be looking at the finish line. In fact, in the first game, instead of jumping over the hurdle, the character duck the hurdle.

Redditt users have tried the new dinosaur game and loved it. The user (u / ChiragK2020) also thought that if he could hit the T-rex against the torch, he would be able to play other mini-games.

Excited users (u / djtrogy) pointed out that the game can also be played on mobile.

“Yes, it’s there. So far I’ve gotten surfing and swimming,” read one of the comments.

After playing the game, the user (u / ChocobosParadise) simply wrote, “That’s awesome.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted a screenshot of the game where T-rex can be seen surfing. “I may need to work on my surfing skills,” Pichai wrote. But it’s a reply to Pichai’s tweets that make your day.

May I need to work on my surfing skills ???? chrome: // dino / pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg

Sundarpichai July 23, 2021

For example, user @rahulcoder pointed out that it was the first time he saw “a dinosaur riding a horse wearing a helmet for protection”.

Is this the first time I’ve seen a dinosaur riding a horse wearing a helmet for protection ???? It was really fun! !! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3

Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

Another user (@ MOHITKU01916932) shared the highest score in the game and asked if anyone could beat him.

My best score …. can someone beat me pic.twitter.com/Xn71enxFKK

kumarmohit … ???????? (@ MOHITKU01916932) July 23, 2021

Here are the reactions from users who have tried the new mini-games:

I did a good job. ???? pic.twitter.com/DdfkKygSQN

AsHuToSh (@ ashutoshk63) July 23, 2021

Oh, you see, it’s much cooler now pic.twitter.com/3M5l7Y7Sy5

???? Anil Loutombam ???????? (@Anilloutombam) July 23, 2021

The Olympic version / update is great. pic.twitter.com/kKC2zxTYNs

Ryomu R (@just_prasanna) July 24, 2021

I beat your high score Sundar Pichai ???????? pic.twitter.com/LOF0WDnwEv

???????? (saahil_mahato) July 23, 2021

Another notable feature of the game is that when you hit a hurdle or obstacle, the on-screen message is converted to “play” instead of “game over”. The fact that the message flashes in Japanese proves that the new update is certainly a homage to this year’s Summer Olympics.

