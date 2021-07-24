Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 XL: 5 Key Differences to Expect





The Google Pixel 6 is expected to land later this year (probably October), but the Google Pixel 6 XL is also rumored and probably not alone.

This goes back to Google’s older smartphone approach seen on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and was discontinued in 2020 with the simple launch of the standard Google Pixel 5.

But what does this phone choice mean for buyers? Nothing has been confirmed yet, but you’re well aware of what the main differences between Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL are, and you can read them all below.

1. Camera configuration

Leak suggests that this is what the Pixel 6 XL’s camera looks like (image credit: Jon Prosser / @RendersbyIan)

The Pixel 6 range appears to be set to include major camera upgrades. Both models probably have a 50MP main snapper (up from the Pixel 5’s 12.2MP). The standard Pixel 6 is probably fixed with just two rear lenses, but the Google Pixel 6 XL is rumored to be the first Google smartphone with a triple-lens camera.

There are some disagreements about these specifications, but according to the latest leak, the Pixel 6 XL will have both a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48MP telephoto camera, making the standard Pixel 6 ultra-wide-angle. increase.

So if you want to take a telephoto photo, you’re likely to be the phone of choice for the Pixel 6 XL, and when the optical zoom reaches 4.4x or 5x, you’re likely to be able to shoot a subject farther than any other subject. there is. Also the old Pixel smartphone.

There are also rumors that the camera may have been upgraded on the front of the Google Pixel 6 XL, with a 12MP snapper, and the basic Pixel 6 has only an 8MP snapper.

2. Screen size

It’s no wonder you’ve heard rumors that the Google Pixel 6 XL has a 6.71-inch (or perhaps 6.67-inch) screen, as it wouldn’t be an XL without a larger screen, but the standard Google Pixel 6 is a 6.4-inch 1.

So neither of these phones will be exactly smaller if it works, but the Pixel 6 will be a fairly average size and the Pixel 6 XL will be larger.

Of course, the bigger it is, the better. This makes it difficult to use with one hand and makes the body larger, which can make it difficult to fit the Pixel 6 XL in a small pocket. This is especially true if there is a large camera bump leaking on the back.

However, larger screens are also useful when watching videos, playing games, and browsing apps and websites. Therefore, you need to decide which option is right for you.

3. Battery capacity

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL may have a larger battery than the Pixel 5 (image credit: Future)

Being a bigger phone means that the Google Pixel 6 XL should also have room for a larger battery, and in fact the Pixel 6 is believed to have a 4,614mAh battery, with a 5,000mAh battery. It is rumored that it is equipped with.

This is a difference of about 400mAh and can have a significant impact. However, the Pixel 6 XL’s screen is probably also large, which can require a lot of battery power. Therefore, it is not yet known which of these two phones will actually last the longest between charges.

4. Storage and RAM

Both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL are believed to use a new Google chipset that we haven’t seen on other phones yet, but the Pixel 6 XL has 8GB for the standard Pixel 6. RAM is 12GB, while it is reported to be.

As is often the case, the standard Pixel 6 is said to come with 128GB or 256GB, but the Google Pixel 6 XL has these capacities or 512GB to choose from, giving you extra RAM and additional storage. Can be combined. Of course, the 512GB model can be very expensive.

5. Price

Both future models are expected to be priced higher than the Pixel 5 (image credit: future)

It brings us a decent price, and this is one aspect of the Pixel 6 series that we haven’t really heard of yet. But with rumors of bigger screens, more RAM, more cameras, bigger batteries, and potentially more storage, the Google Pixel 6 XL definitely costs more than its little siblings.

Its price may only be guessed by us, but the Google Pixel 5 sells for $ 699 / £ 599 / AU $ 999, and the standard Pixel 6 is expected to be at least that much. The Pixel 5 only has a midrange chipset, and the Pixel 6 is rumored to have a fairly high-end chipset, so it could be rather more costly.

Whatever the price of the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 XL can be about $ 200 / £ 200 / AU $ 300 higher, which could approach a four-digit price in the US and UK.

