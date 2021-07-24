World Agricultural Technology Summit Announces Startup Innovation Challenge





Entry into the World Agri-Tech Challenge for start-ups with innovative solutions to support sustainable agriculture has begun.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit has partnered with Syngenta to host startup innovation challenges, spotlight new talent across the industry, discover exciting solutions, and create opportunities for collaboration and growth with early to mid-term startups. Create

Competition wants to find the most pioneering solutions for biological inputs and seed technologies that support sustainable regenerative agriculture.

Startups must apply by August 13th.

World Agricultural Innovation Challenge

The international challenge is to find a start-up with the technology to achieve one or more of the following:

Provides plant and soil health benefits; controls pests, diseases or weeds; improves nitrogen and water utilization efficiency; increases soil carbon; restores and strengthens biodiversity Overall, it improves the productivity of farmland for people and the earth.

Finalists are selected through a detailed candidate list process and present their solutions live on screen. Winners will be announced at the World Agricultural Technology Innovation Summit, livestreamed September 28-29, 2021.

Award-winning start-ups will benefit from coaching sessions with senior Syngenta leaders, innovation and technology guidance and support, and visibility through media and communication. All finalists will also be invited as guests to the two-day World Agricultural Technology Summit in September.

On Tuesday (July 27th), we will discuss the driving forces behind the Innovation Challenge at a live webinar.

The interactive format allows the audience to ask questions. This is ideal for anyone planning to attend before the August 13 deadline to get some additional tips.

Jacqui Campbell, Global Head of Technology and Operations Biopharmacy for Syngenta Group, said:

Abigail Ryder, Program Director at Rethink Events, said: We are honored to work with Syngenta, a world-class agricultural company, to find exciting talent from around the world.

“Stimulate new solutions and partnerships to address the key challenges facing agrifood production, provide a powerful platform for start-ups in the global and investor audience, and bring critical solutions to market faster. That is our mission.

