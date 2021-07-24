Google is tracking us. This is what you see in Berkshire. | Local news





People come to Great Barrington after the state lifts the obligation to mask. Google is tracking people’s movements by using cell location history data, saying it is an effort to help public health officials manage COVID-19.

Eagle file photo

Whether you want it or not, Google is watching, and this is what people are doing in Berkshire.

They go to stores, pharmacies and restaurants more often than in the winter weeks before the coronavirus pandemic, but only a few. Since just before the blockade began, they still go to fewer workplaces, yet visits to train stations and parks are much higher.

Eagle looked at Google’s trafficking data, which was delayed by a few days before the report was completed. The data compares recent trends with the baseline period from January 3, 2020 to February 6, 2020. For example, Berkshire’s July 13 report shows a 7% increase in visits to restaurants and other retail and recreational facilities. For example, visits to movie theaters, grocery stores and pharmacies have increased by 12%. Earlier this year’s data show that these visits have steadily increased over the last five months.

Regarding changes in people’s habits, Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report has many warnings, including an influx of summer visitors, an increase in new Berkshire residents compared to last winter’s baseline, and vaccinations. there is.

Also, due to Google’s own approval of the graph with an asterisk, some data does not meet the daily corporate quality and privacy thresholds in the graph. We also do not recommend using the data to compare changes between countries or regions with different characteristics (such as rural and urban areas), as location accuracy varies from region to region.

Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report, Berkshire County, July 13.

Google LLC Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Report

Residents say tracking is volatile and they feel the trade-offs with the benefits of mapping and other services are dark.

According to Austin Winters of West Stockbridge, it’s the price of the technology world that lived there. I don’t think there is a way to not track this kind of technology.

On July 13, in Berkshire, Google found a 29% reduction in workplace attendance, compared to a 39% reduction across the state. Also, the number of visits to the park increased by 53%, but the number of visits to the park was not included. This points to data quality and privacy issues. Google explains that privacy thresholds aren’t met when something isn’t busy enough to ensure anonymity.

Transit stations recorded a 29% increase that day, according to local transportation authorities, but tended to be close to 80%, probably due to the recent launch of Peter Pan and Greyhound bus routes and Amtrak’s service to Pittsfield. was.

Google says that what was tracked is just one example of the population. The company states in its COVID-19 Community Mobility Report that it will only display an individual’s location if the location history of the mobile device is turned on, but according to an Associated Press survey, location data is preserved even if it is turned off. I am. Through many services on Android devices and iPhone. AP has created an interactive map showing where Princeton University privacy researcher Gunes Acar has traveled for several days with location services turned off.

Despite issues and privacy concerns, the chart shows patterns of movement that are meaningful enough to be used by epidemiologists and those studying rebounds from the catastrophic effects of illness and blockade. increase. According to the company, the report will not exist forever until it is needed, as long as public health authorities determine it will help in the task of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The report’s website explainers to social distance efforts and essential services in six categories showing the peaks and valleys of movement from May 31 to the present against the baseline from early 2020. Includes categories that are useful for access. Is the median.

Throughout the state, growth in parks, including beaches, reached 91 percent on Sunday, July 11. In Barnstable County, including Cape Cod, visits to the park increased by 345% that day.

In Berkshire, the number of transits was increasing. Also, according to Sara Barriere, deputy administrator of the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, which provided limited services in the heart of the pandemic, the number of local riders on fixed routes increased from 28,643 in May this year to June. The number has surged to 30,468.

May and June visits to the Great Barrington’s Monument Mountain and Stockbridge’s Naamkeeg Public Gardens have more than doubled since the summer of 2020, said Arlongweir, spokeswoman for Trustee of Reservations. Says. Goubeia, who did not have pre-pandemic data due to system changes, also said that fiduciary member households increased by 40 percent this year.

Nationally, retail and recreational visits on July 13 decreased by 3% from baseline, park visits increased by 44%, and workplace visits decreased by 33%.

Outside the West Stockbridge Post Office, residents of some towns said they were worried about Google’s pursuit. This is especially true if the company claims that turning off location history will stop it.

Eddie Robins, who lives in the town, said he doesn’t have to be a big brother all the time. He said that in this case Google is tracking the greater benefits of public health, and he also said that citizens are being seen in public by more and more surveillance cameras. It’s a trade-off like living in a small town.

For privacy reasons, a resident who only names Paul said Google is transforming the world into such a small town. There you know everything about everyone.

He said Google made the world smaller in a way.

Gail said Google’s chase felt very uncomfortable, giving only her name.

She said she thought I lived in the United States.

