Amateur fossil hunters use Google Earth to make unusual discoveries in the UK





Millions of years before Cotswolds in London West England became a popular vacation destination, it became romantic in ancient forests, honey-colored stone villages and medieval monasteries, and is shallow and warm, home to the Jurassic marine ecosystem. It was the sea.

More than 167 million years later, two amateur paleontologists, Neville and Sally Hollingworth, fossilize a limestone quarry, the greatest discovery of a Jurassic starfish and its relatives ever made in Britain. discovered.

The Natural History Museum in London said in a statement last week that more than 1,000 scientifically important specimens were unearthed in private locations during a three-day excavation survey in June. For security reasons, this site is not open to the public.

The discovery by the couple’s team, Hollingworth, includes three new species and the entire ecosystem of echinoderms, a group of animals such as starfish, brittle stars, feather stars, sea lilies, sea cucumbers, and sea lilies. Fossil animals of such animals are extremely rare because they have a fragile skeleton that is often unpreserved.

The elaborate details of the fossils collected capture the creature in the last moment before being buried by experts saying it could be an underwater landslide.

60-year-old Hollingworth is not new to fossil collecting. At the age of 12, he discovered the first fossil, a small milky ammonite, in Somerset, southwestern England. This ignited a passion for paleontology and led to a PhD. In the subject.

I went to fossil collecting every day, he said. Many of my friends thought I was weird.

Hollingworth met at a local science festival under the skeleton of Gorgosaurus in 2016, perhaps foretelling a couple’s big discoveries. While many turned to sourdough and banana bread recipes to survive the three pandemic blockades in Britain, the couple scrutinized Google Earth to identify the next excavation site.

The location identified by the Hollingworths last August was a privately owned limestone quarry surrounded by Jurassic bedrock. This place was mentioned in a research treatise published over a century ago as the place where some marine fossil specimens were found. However, due to blockade restrictions, the couple could not visit the quarry until November.

Hollingworth was familiar with the Cotswolds geology in 2004 and discovered a 5-foot mammoth skull in 2004. He said he immediately recognized fossil evidence after digging less than two feet of clay in the quarry in November.

Within 10 minutes, Hollingworth thought, “There’s something really special here.”

If it was just left, he added, it would be lost.

His wife was more skeptical. Mrs. Hollingworth, 50, who works in the accounting of a construction company, said she found a fossil fragment that was the size of a really small fingernail.

I was going to drink tea, she laughed. It was all a little boring.

However, Hollingworth was not deterred. He had little hope for the excavated clay slabs, but he said he spent hours in the garage using microsandblasters to remove layers of sediment one by one. Then he glanced at the fossils of the sea lily.

Mrs. Hollingworth said the entire block was revived. I have never seen anything like that.

Hollingworth described the fossil sea lily as this beautiful and glamorous crown cup and small feather-like protrusions protruding. Every detail is beautifully preserved.

He immediately contacted a senior curator at the Natural History Museum, whom he met in a previous excavation. Hollingworth invited curator Tim Ewin to the excavation site and emailed him a photo of the fossil.

To my joy and surprise, they were beautifully preserved fossil sea urchins, starfish, and some really rare feather stars, Ewin said.

The collection of the Natural History Museum does not have complete specimens of these types of fossils, so it quickly became apparent that it was important.

The museum’s excavation was postponed until June due to the winter blockade and bad weather that caused the quarry to flood. However, the importance of discovery was quickly recognized.

Previously, there were only 25 incomplete specimens in the museum’s collection, Ewin said. Currently, the Cotswolds site alone has about 150 complete specimens.

Among the echinoderms found at the excavation site, the winged star marine invertebrate sea lily with wing-like arms was the rarest.

This shows how rich the site is, Ewin added.

In January, on a beach in Wales, a 4-year-old girl came across the footsteps of an unknown herbivorous dinosaur that lived in the late Triassic period, 200 million years ago. The fossils are currently on display at the National Museum Cardiff.

The Natural History Museum has no immediate plans to showcase the latest treasures, but conservation work will probably provide new information about their evolutionary history. Experts can scan them in 3D, Hollingworth said.

He added that it would bring a lot of new information about the evolution and geological history of this truly iconic group.

