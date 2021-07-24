Google Cloud introduces option to select region with lowest CO2 footprint





Google recently introduced the option to select a Google Cloud region according to the smallest CO2 footprint. This new feature is currently only available in Cloud Run and Datastream, and Google plans to extend its offering to more Google Cloud services in the future.

Iowa and Oregon are the recommended regions to achieve the lowest emissions in the United States, while Finland and Zurich are the best options for deployment in Europe.

Google Cloud, Azure, and AWS are significantly more energy efficient than other data center providers, but they vary by region. In a strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Google Cloud carefully selects regions for new applications, runs batch jobs in the regions with the lowest emissions, and sets organizational policies for the regions with the lowest emissions. Emphasizes using organizational policies to limit location to a subset of regions.

Areas marked with the lowest CO2 label have a grid carbon strength of at least 75% CFE%, or up to 200 gCO2eq / kWh. Here, grid carbon intensity is the average total lifecycle emissions per unit of energy from the grid, and CFE% is the average percentage of carbon-free energy consumed hourly at a particular location.

Source: https: //cloud.google.com/blog/topics/sustainability/pick-the-google-cloud-region-with-the-lowest-co2

Google’s product manager, Steren Giannini, suggests that cloud providers have run A / B testing with new options with significant results.

Before releasing this feature, we ran an experiment to measure its impact. Users exposed to the extended region picker are 19% more likely to choose a low carbon region for their cloud run service. This is a significant increase. These results show that displaying carbon information in the context of making a decision to choose a region can help make more sustainable decisions.

In a document that includes a section on carbon-free energy in the Google Cloud region, cloud providers rely on end-user latency, service prices, and the power needed to power applications that may use different carbon. We are proposing to select a region with strength according to the region. Carolee Gearhart, Google’s Vice President of Global SMB Sales, tweeted:

Customers and partners are increasingly asking about sustainability. Google Cloud customers already have a net neutral carbon footprint, but make it easy to choose the most environmentally friendly regions.

Aaron Brighton, a cloud architect and AWS Community Builder, commented:

it’s amazing! I would like to see Amazon Web Services follow Google’s lead here and do the same.

Google Cloud isn’t the only provider trying to help businesses reduce carbon emissions and set sustainability goals. Microsoft recently introduced Microsoft Cloud for sustainability. AWS provides a “Sustainability in the Cloud” section that highlights where renewable energy projects are, what regions are covered, and additional information on sustainability. Cloud Carbon Footprint is a free open source tool for measuring cloud carbon dioxide emissions and understanding the environmental impact of using the cloud. Supports AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoq.com/news/2021/07/google-cloud-low-carbon-region/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

