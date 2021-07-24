The hula hoop trend is back, but it’s not your childhood version





They are now throwing them into the air and spinning them around their bodies. Some use brightly flashing hoops. Others use multiple hoops at the same time.

Angela Presnell, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, was fascinated by all the hula hoop activities on Instagram, so she bought a big hoop five years ago and started by moving the hoop around her waist, a classic move. rice field.

“I was immediately hooked. It was the movement mediation needed at that time in my life,” Presnell, 24, said. “Then, over time, I chased me wherever I went. I went to different cities and brought hoops. The hoops got smaller. I got better. “

Five years later, she can do all sorts of tricks, such as balancing the hoop on her nose, throwing it into the air and pinching it between her ankles. The hoop became a form of her self-expression as she developed her own signature style. Last year she created @lilhoopgirl on TikTok to keep track of her progress.

Hula hoop videos spread by word of mouth

“I’m just making TikToks for fun. I just stand up my phone and dance to the goofy popular songs. I thought nothing would happen,” she said. Told.

Presnell was shocked when her first video about TikTok spread through word-of-mouth and recorded over 2 million views. Her page @lilhoopgirl currently has over 283,000 followers and over 6.2 million likes. Instagram has an additional 21,500 followers. Although present since the late 1950s, the hula hoop has become a social media favorite these days, with influencers such as Presnell, Melina Bear, and Alice Nimo taking this childhood trend to a whole new level. TikTok has been viewed over 972.8 million times with the hashtag #HulaHoop.

Rapid increase in demand

Companies selling hoops are reporting increased demand. Boulder, Colorado-based Hoopologie saw a 25% increase in sales during the 2020 pandemic, according to founder Melinda Rider.

“TikTok has introduced a lot of people to this artistic and athletic activity,” said Ryder.

There are three types of hoops that are currently in fashion.

The version you’re used to as a kid is called on-body. In this style, the hoops rotate around the hips, chest, shoulders, arms, knees, and in fact every part of the body. Through a series of movements, these hoopers move the hoop from one body part to another with a seemingly effortless movement.

Presnell specializes in off-body hoops, which are becoming more popular during pandemics. It involves throwing, flipping, and catching hoops. It’s a pictorial dance, but with the added complexity of being thrown and caught while digging a ditch. “It’s a very fun and fast move, and when you’re looking, you’re like’what happened’,” Presnell explained.

Finally, there is a weighted hoop. These hoops are large and weigh up to 4 pounds (1.8 kg). Weighted hoops are used as a fitness routine to strengthen your abs. These hoops are designed to stay around your waist.

Benefits of flowing on a hula hoop

Dana Santas, a professional sports breathing, mobility and mind and body coach who is a fitness contributor to CNN, states that the use of hula hoops is a near-whole body workout for the entire core. This is an aerobic calorie burning activity that also improves balance and flexibility.

Santas uses it as part of his interval training and warm-up routines.

“I’m more of a hula hoop supporter than a crunch,” Santas said. The crunch moves the body only in one direction (back and forth), while the hoop moves 360 degrees.

“When you spin around your hips with a hula hoop, the oblique muscles work great and the latissimus dorsi muscles under your back work, which is great because it strengthens your body and at the same time increases your mobility,” says Santas. say.

If you are doing a waist hoop as an exercise, Santa recommends that you rotate your body alternately clockwise and counterclockwise. It engages all the muscles around your core. It’s also neurological training-challenge your brain to move in your non-dominant direction.

Like writing with the left or right hand, most people have the dominant direction of the hoop.

Vigorous exercise

A small 2015 study published in The Journal of the National Strength and Conditioning Association found that weighted hula hoops reduce hip circumference. In the 6-week trial, participants lost an average of 1.3 inches (3.3 centimeters) from the waistline and an average of 0.5 inches (1.27 centimeters) from the hips.

“We’ve seen stories of miraculous weight loss: women who lost £ 90 from the simple act of hooping 30 minutes a day and trimmed their waistlines,” said Rider, founder of Hoopologie. Mr. says.

Presnell said he was in the best physical and mental health of his life since he started hooping on a regular basis. The hoop provides her with a physical and mental connection.

“The hoop was a way to get away from the head,” said Presnell, who calls movement meditation a hoop.

Express yourself

For Presnell, the biggest benefit is self-expression. As a queer woman, the hoop is a way to express yourself freely through meaningful movements.

“When I got my first hula hoop, I didn’t even know I was a queer,” she said. She is now looking back at the old video and laughing at how much she has grown. She is now proudly rocking the mullet-the look of her signature-and proud of the hoop when she challenges social norms.

Presnell also loves growing communities. She describes it as welcoming, loving and accepting diversity.

“It’s a community where you appear as it is. You don’t have to take a specific view. You need to be someone specific. You don’t have to like festivals or EDM. You don’t have to be super-advanced. “Presnell said,” If you work on it with good intentions and a desire to learn, the community will love you. “

Learning circle

After falling in love with the hoop, Presnell now wants others to join the movement. Her message is: Hoops are for everyone, not just hippies and kids. It’s fun and affordable-and can be done anywhere (except for small apartments).

When Presnell began learning, she sought hints and inspiration from hoop dancer Deanne Love. Love’s YouTube page has hundreds of video tutorials. Presnell is now paving the way for increasing the number of hoop enthusiasts by launching its own website full of resources for beginners. It has all the information she says she wanted to have when she started.

She recommends hooping for 5-10 minutes a day to build your muscle memory. The important thing is to be tenacious and patient when you start your journey.

“Take that first step. The first step is always the hardest,” Presnell said. “It will be harder than it looks. It will take more than a few days to get off. It will take months.”

5 tips for beginners

Read Presnell’s tips before dusting old hula hoops.

1. Clothes for success: When using hoops, wear the right athleisure outfit. Tank tops and shorts are ideal because you want your skin to stick to the hoops. The hoop is an artistic shape, so wear something that you can feel confident and comfortable with.

2. Choose the hoop that suits your style. No, you can’t just grab the hoop you used as a kid. The hoops are wobbled and misaligned, usually because the weight contains water or sand.

There are specific hoops designed for specific purposes. As a beginner, you need to start with a larger hoop to master the basic movements. The larger the hoop, the slower the rotation. It makes learning easier. This hoop size is suitable for pushing the navel when the hoop is upright from the floor.

When exercising, Presnell recommends starting with a 36-40 inch (91.4-107 cm) hoop that weighs and tapes. It may sound counterintuitive, but the heavier the hoop, the easier it is to catch up. If you want to try an off-body move, make the hoop lighter and smaller. She recommends a 29-30 inch (74-76.2 cm) polypropylene hoop that is about 0.75 inch (1.9 cm) wide.

3. Prepare your body before picking up the hoop. Santa is advised to warm up before starting the hoop. Place your hands on your hips and slowly move your hips in both directions in a circular motion. “Before trying this dynamic movement, first warm your hips and core,” Santas said.

Make sure you stand straight and are tall. The weight should be centered with the shoulders of both feet separated and the hoop should be parallel to the ground before being released.

4. Master hip rotation first: When rotating the hoop around your hips, move your hips back and forth rhythmically with as little foot movement as possible. When the hoop starts to fall (and starts to fall), move it fast and hard to push it up. Focus on the four points of contact: left hip, right hip, back and front.

5. Rotate these tricks. Once you have a good flow, practice separating with both hands. This is when the hoop is stationary as the hand is lightly turning inside the hoop. This creates the illusion that the hoop is against gravity. “It’s like the hoop floating in just one circle while your hands are doing all the work,” Presnell said. To move your body, try an upward escalator. This is when the hoop rotates around the body with a single flick of the hand. Start with the hoop in front of you around one foot and push the hoop up with the other hip, and the hoop will spiral up until you can grab it with your head.

