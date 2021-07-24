Start-ups overlooked in northern Israel-opinion





With great diversity potential, reduced labor costs and unique innovation opportunities, northern Israel is a new promise for emerging economies.

In 2020, Israeli citizens left the center of the country for Negev and Galil, leaving twice as many as the previous year. Pandemics have revolutionized corporate culture, no longer require full-time office work, and young families no longer feel forced to stay in the expensive city .

At the same time, the high-tech scene in northern Israel has grown tremendously. With large industrial areas in Haifa and Yokne’am, and the emergence of new agricultural and medical technology innovations, northern Israel is ripe to become the country’s new technology hub. This, coupled with the transition of new talent, leaves a unique opportunity for start-ups to have their roots in the north.Emerging North Technology Hub

In the north of Israel, there is already a lively technical center. Haifa’s industrial zone is considered one of Israel’s largest technology hubs, with giants such as Intel, Elbit, NVIDIA and Microsoft all hiring thousands of employees. At the core of this field is Haifa’s Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, one of the largest applied research centers in the world. This technical institution serves as a solid foundation for innovation and incredible talent development in the north. Yokne’am’s industrial park is also a growth center, with Mellanox and Marvel technical offices, and is nailed to the “Northern Silicon Valley.”

However, there are also unique technological opportunities in the north that go beyond these existing technology centers. Israel claims to be the world leader in Agritech, with Agrifood innovations investing $ 267.9 million in 2020 alone. Israel’s geography does not contribute much to agriculture, but the north leads its responsibilities as an ideal environment for accelerating water, agriculture and sustainability technologies. Kaiima, one of the northern bioagtech companies, is developing an innovative platform to improve and improve plant productivity in large, modern agricultural systems. Founded in 2007, Kaiima has raised a total of $ 133 million. This is just one example of the great opportunities that start-ups have in the north.

The northern city of Kiriyat Schmona will also become a food tech ecosystem, with plans to build a micro-industrial complex for food tech campuses, research institutes and early-stage start-ups. With government support, the region could become home to many future start-ups and encourage more talent to move north.

An additional area taking off in the north is medtech. Haifa’s Lanvin Healthcare Campus is a world-class teaching hospital that serves as a breeding ground for accelerating medical research and technology in the north. Specifically, Rambam MedTech is a technology transfer company for medical centers that acts as an industrial liaison to bring medical innovation to market. With more than 1,000 medical technology companies in Israel and more than 100 new companies launched each year, northern-based start-ups have the unique advantage of using Lanvin’s research assistance.

Cost Savings As costs soar in Tel Aviv and its neighboring cities, start-ups can take advantage of the low price of setting up a shop in a tech center in the north. In the north, every aspect of business building is cheap. From labor to rent and supplies. Starting a company in the north is much more cost effective. In fact, renting an office in Haifa can be 50% or more cheaper than Tel Aviv. This price contrast is especially important if the company is still in its infancy.

In addition, more engineers are heading north than the top cities in emerging markets, and there is less competition for employment, giving companies more opportunities to hire. Employment competition is fierce in Tel Aviv, with companies spending millions of dollars on employment, while fewer companies are offering a pool of new talent in the north.

Diversity creates innovation

Arabs, women and ultra-Orthodox workers are known to be badly undervalued in Israel’s technology sector. Northern start-ups have the opportunity to hire from a much more diverse pool of candidates than available at a homogeneous center in Israel, creating a much stronger team of employees. In fact, research shows that companies that prioritize diversity have a 60% increase in decision-making ability. Larger pools of perspectives create more creative solutions, drive innovation and increase profits.

Increasing the number of Arab-speaking employees would be a great advantage for technology companies interested in such partnerships, as Israel has begun more technical cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and perhaps other Arab Gulf countries soon. There is a possibility of becoming.

Although the center of Israel has already proven to be the capital of the country’s start-ups, it can also have serious disadvantages for early-stage start-ups and SMEs. High costs and fierce competition for talent make it even more difficult for start-ups to survive. The country’s technology ecosystem continues to change, but start-ups should look to the enormous opportunities they have access to in the north. Not only are the costs low and the talent pool diverse, but the North has proven to be home to the hottest areas of innovation, such as agrifood technology and Medtech, and is world-renowned as the foundation of the enterprise. There is a research center. All that remains is for start-ups to sow north, and the already fast-growing technology sector will surely blossom.

Reiter is the CEO of Road2, an ecosystem for entrepreneurs, industry leaders and investors, turning start-ups into exciting businesses.

