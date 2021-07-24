Pentagon is flagging national security threats by Chinese tech firm Da Jiang Innovations





The system, manufactured by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI), poses a potential threat to US national security, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said Friday that the system manufactured by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) poses a potential threat to US national security. “The Pentagon’s view is that the system created by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) poses a potential threat to national security,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “Existing DOD policies and practices related to the use of these systems by US government agencies and the military working with the US military have not changed, contrary to written reports not approved for release by DOD.”

Last month, U.S. media reported that the two drones that DJI built for use by the U.S. government were “no malicious code or intent” and “Government using U.S. services,” according to a Pentagon audit. Recommended for use by agencies and the military. “

The Pentagon states that recent reports showing that certain DJI drones have been approved by the U.S. government for procurement and use by several U.S. agencies are inaccurate and that disclosure of that information is not permitted. rice field.

“In 2018, the Pentagon banned the purchase and use of all commercial drones, regardless of manufacturer, due to cybersecurity concerns. The following year, Congress specifically purchased and used manufactured drones and components. We have passed a banning law in China. “

The Pentagon added that it would only buy Chinese-made drones if it was conducting proxy testing and training for counter drones, or operating, testing, analyzing, and training intelligence, electronic warfare, and information warfare.

