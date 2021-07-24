Android 12: Is your phone compatible?





Recent Google Pixel smartphones, such as the Pixel 5, will enjoy the update to Android 12.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Android 12, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, is coming soon. This will result in one of the biggest overhauls Android has seen in the last few years. In fact, Google expects this software to be the fastest, smoothest, and most flashy version ever.

So when will you officially get the great features of Android 12? It is currently in the late stages of beta development. Google hasn’t announced an official release date, but Android 12 will be released in August or September, based on the release time of previous versions.

The big question is whether your phone actually receives large updates. At the time of launch, only some models will be available. Also, each handset must meet the hardware requirements to qualify for an upgrade at a later date. So if you want to enjoy Android 12 on your phone, you’re in the right place. This is all we know about how it can be done.

Power to execute

According to Google, your device must be certified as a “performance class” to get the most out of Android 12. Specifically, for Android 12, the handset requires a minimum “Performance Class 12” qualification. According to Google, performance classes “define a set of device features that go beyond Android’s baseline requirements.”

However, Performance Class 12 does not necessarily exclude “Performance Class 11” devices for running Android 12. Owners of performance class 11 Android smartphones can theoretically install Android 12. Not all available OS bells and whistles are displayed. Google also announced that it will publish performance class 11 requirements with the release of Android 12.

Google Pixel 3 and later smartphones will be equipped with Android 12 at the time of launch.

Angela Lang / CNET Google puts pixels first

Perhaps the biggest benefit of buying a Google Pixel smartphone is the promise of timely updates. Google has promised to provide a three-year Android OS update for each Pixel handset. The clock starts ticking the moment each device goes on sale in the Google Store.

In short, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, announced in 2018, are the oldest Pixel smartphones with Android 12. It also covers all new Google phones, including the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a. (5G) and Pixel 5.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 will definitely receive the Android 12 update in the end.

Sarah Tew / CNET Samsung Phone

The details of deploying Android 12 on Samsung phones are not very clear. Android 11 appeared on Samsung phones in December as part of the UI 3 update. Samsung products that can currently run UI3 include the Galaxy S21 line, Galaxy S20 line, Galaxy Note 20 line, Z Fold2, Z Flip, and Note10, Fold, S10 series.

Using this timing and precedent as a guide, it’s safe to say that UI 4 (and Android 12) can be expected to hit the same premium Galaxy and Note phones in December 2021.

Other high-end phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro may also be updated to Android 12.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Other High End Phones

Similar to the beta release of Android 12, many high-performance phones besides Samsung are expected to receive Android 12 updates. According to the website GetDroidTips, the provisional list includes devices from LG, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Sony and Asus.

The Android 12 beta program is available for groups of premium phones such as OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and TCL 20 Pro 5G.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

