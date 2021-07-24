Former Blizzard Boss Mike Morheim Responds to Activision Proceedings





Blizzard co-founder and longtime boss Mike Morhaime visited Twitter after midnight on Friday and commented on his long-held allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the gaming company. To the Blizzard women who have experienced these things, he writes, I am very sorry that I failed you. I listen to you, I believe in you, and I am very sorry to disappoint you.

Morhaime graduated from college in 1991 and helped establish the developers for World of Warcraft and Diablo. Since then, it has produced hits in all genres, including StarCraft, Hearthstone, and Overwatch, making it one of the most famous studios in the world. For much of its history, Morhaime was its leader, and his departure to set up a new gaming company called Dreamhaven in 2018 was widely regarded as a major blow to Blizzards’ long-standing heritage.

However, as a Morheims CEO, the company was flooded with a flatboy work culture, according to a complaint filed by the Fair Employment and Housing Department in California court earlier this week after a two-year investigation.

The full text of the Morhaimes statement is as follows:

I’ve read the full text of complaints about Activision Blizzard and many other stories. It’s all very disturbing and hard to read. I’m embarrassed. I feel like everything I thought I was standing on was washed away. To make matters worse, more importantly, real people were harmed and some women had a terrible experience.

I have been in Blizzard for 28 years. In the meantime, I worked hard to create a safe and comfortable environment, regardless of gender or background. I knew it wasn’t perfect, but it was clearly far from that goal. The fact that so many women were abused and unsupported means that we disappointed them. Also, I couldn’t tell the truth with confidence. It’s no comfort that other companies faced similar challenges. We wanted us to be different and better.

There is harassment and discrimination. They are widespread in our industry. It is the responsibility of leadership to maintain the feeling that all employees, regardless of gender or background, are safe, supported and treated fairly. It is the responsibility of leadership to eradicate all forms of toxicity and harassment at all levels of the company. To the Blizzard women who have experienced these things, I am very sorry that I failed you.

I think it’s just a word, but I would like to thank the women who had a terrible experience. I listen to you, I believe in you, and I am very sorry to disappoint you. If you are willing to share them, I would love to hear your story. As an industry leader, I can use my influence to drive positive change and fight misogyny, discrimination and harassment wherever possible. We believe we can do better. We believe that the gaming industry will be a place where women and minorities are welcomed, included, endorsed, recognized, rewarded, and ultimately unhindered by the opportunity to make contributions that all of us participate in. .. Industry to make. I want to make the mark I left in the industry something that we all can be proud of.

Former Blizzard developers have spoken on social media about the harassment and abuse they have experienced or witnessed since the alleged news broke out on July 21st. Current developers are urging them to stay away from the company’s official and internal statements and make changes.

Activision Blizzards’ response so far has been to challenge the accuracy of the accusation by suggesting that it reflects only the past. The DFEH contains a distorted, often false explanation of past Blizzards, a spokeswoman for the company told Kotaku. The paintings DFEH draws are not the workplace of Blizzard today.

Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Blizzard president J. Allen Black sent an email to staff earlier this week, stating that the allegations were very annoying. In this message, he did not mention that another developer was personally nominated in the proceedings as a person who could not prevent another developer from continuously sexually harassing a female colleague. Its developer, Alex Afrasiabi, has contributed to the World of Warcraft by 2020, and many in-game NPCs and items still refer to him. Both Brack and Afrasiabi’s video recordings, which make sexist and disdainful remarks about female fan questions at the 2010 BlizzCon panel, are also rounding online following an industry-wide reassessment of Blizzards history. increase.

Call of Duty maker Activision acquired Blizzard in 2008 and, after the merger, established a new parent company called Activision Blizzard. Although both subsidiaries were primarily functioning separately, Activision’s role in Blizzard’s day-to-day operations is reported to have grown after Morhaimes departed in 2018.

Last year, Blizzard released WarCraft3: Reforged, a remaster of WarCraft3. This was so unpopular that the company immediately began offering refunds. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, rising financial pressure from Activision is part of the cause of these recent featureless flops. Some of the new changes reportedly included meetings that were suddenly attended by finance personnel who were not normally present before the transformation of corporate culture. Several long-time Blizzard developers, including former Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan, have recently begun to leave the company.

The mission of Morhaimes’ latest venture, Dreamhaven, begins with the goal of emphasizing different voices and providing a secure space where developers, creators and players can connect in a meaningful way.

