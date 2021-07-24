Tencent Cloud enables digital transformation of energy companies. Alibaba Cloud Helps Create All-Smart Communities – China Money Network





Tencent Cloud enables digital transformation of Jilin Electric Power

Tencent Cloud has formed a strategic partnership with Jilin Electric Power Co., Ltd to promote the latter’s digital transformation and digital governance, setting a new benchmark for the integration of digital and low-carbon energy transformations. With this collaboration, Tencent Cloud will leverage its experience in digital technology applications in big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to guide the top-level design of digital transformation for energy companies and establish a standard system for digital governance. increase. In the future, as the cooperation between the parties grows, Tencent Cloud will continue to deliver reproducible digital solutions to help more state-owned enterprises digitally transform.

Alibaba Cloud helps you create an all-smart community

Alibaba Cloud and Radiance Group, a Chinese real estate developer, has recently collaborated to explore multifaceted and innovative collaborations such as digital transformation, smart commercial real estate, smart housing product development, smart community construction and real estate leasing services. We have signed an agreement. Building cycle. They create an all-smart community, including scenarios such as intelligent visits. AI intelligent perception and early warning for children going out alone. A smart lane that can record exercise and energy expenditure. One-click shopping and delivery.

China’s blockchain market reached RMB3,243 million in 2020

The People’s Daily recently released the China Mobile Internet Development Report (2021), pointing out that China’s blockchain industry is booming and application scenarios continue to expand. In 2020, China will carry out a total of 1958 blockchain projects, 40 blockchain industrial parks will be built, the number of blockchain-related companies will reach 64,996, and the size of the blockchain market will reach RMB3,243 million. Did.

The number of medical device IPOs in China in the first half of 2021 was the same as last year.

According to statistics from the medical big data service platform Joinchain, a total of 21 Chinese medical device companies were released from January to June 2021. This is the same as the medical device companies listed in 2020. The Sci-Tech Innovation Board was the first choice for medical device companies to publish, accounting for 71% of medical device companies listed in the first half of this year. From the main business perspective, there are 11 companies in the field of in-vitro diagnostics, 6 companies in the field of high-value consumables, 3 companies in the field of medical devices, and 1 company in the field of low-value consumables.

(China Money Networks articles are curated and translated by established brands, experienced editorial teams, and trusted Chinese media organizations with trusted journalism practices, but are responsible for the accuracy of the information. If you have any questions, please contact the editorial department. Department.)

