LBPD already uses facial recognition technology, but is arguing over whether it is needed • Long Beach Post News





At a Parliamentary Public Safety Commission meeting on Friday, LBPD Assistant Chief Wally Hebeish defended his department’s restrictions on the use of facial recognition software and used it only to generate criminal investigation leads. Called a valuable tool to be done. Still, he said, in order for a detective to take action on it, it must be supported by other evidence.

It will not be used for mass surveillance of the community, Hebeish said.

Three city council members at the meeting on Friday, Suely Saro, Roberto Uranga, and Suzie Pricedidnt, take a direct position on whether they believe the technology is appropriate, but some city officials are in a more solid position. I’m taking

Since early last year, two subcommittees of the city’s Innovation Commission have been researching facial recognition technology, and this week they establish a way for Long Beach to ban its use for the time being and scrutinize new technology. We have published a report recommending that before adopting them.

Based on the research conducted so far, the subcommittee has found that not only is the current facial recognition technology inadequately accurate, but also due to the bias of unique algorithms that are not effectively addressed in software design. We have found that it poses a substantial and unequal risk to black and color residents. Is called. In addition, the Sub-Committee is concerned that there is no independent auditing body to prove that facial recognition technology is free of race and other prejudices.

Whether those recommendations gain some traction remains an open question. The Full Innovation Commission will discuss the report next week.

How does LBPD use facial recognition?

For now, LBPD states that it will only use facial recognition to generate leads in criminal investigations.

According to the agency, the only method currently used to do this is to take a video of a bystander or security camera and compare it to the Los Angeles County Area Identification System or a horde of about 9 million mugshots from LACRIS. That is.

Managed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, LACRIS is a large regional database that stores the identification information of people arrested in the county.

The database, which LBPD claims to have been using for years, puts its own restrictions on who can use facial recognition.

All searches begin with criminal probe images (suspects) searched against a database of previously arrested individuals, authorities said in their system guide.

If the system provides a match, it is not a reliable identification. Rather, according to the LACRIS documentation, it assists the identification process by providing suggestions that may match the searched image.

LBPD’s Hebeish said in another Public Safety Commission last month that the LACRIS investigation helped identify looting suspects after a protest of racial justice on May 31, last year.

But these leads from LACRIS are just the starting point, he said.

Our detectives need to corroborate that information, which provides the direction they look, and further investigation to develop reasonable suspicions, possible causes, and to summarize the proceedings filed by the District Attorney’s Office. Needs follow-up, Hebeish said.

Dozens of other law enforcement agencies in LA County, including LAPD, also use this system.

Nonetheless, civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, say that overrepresentation of black and Latin men in the Magshot database creates a system of racism in nature.

In addition, they suggest to women that the algorithms used in commercial facial recognition software misidentify colored people more often and falsely investigate ghosts that target undervalued communities more often. Say you are.

ACLU has joined a coalition of civil rights and privacy organizations that promotes a government ban on facial recognition technology.

In a letter to President Joe Biden this year, they state that the technology is dangerous because of its clear race, gender, and other prejudices, and it is also dangerous if it works. Even if the technology works perfectly, it will facilitate mass tracking of each person’s movements in public space, something unbearable in a free and open society. You cannot allow that normalization.

Locally, critics of facial recognition technology raise the same issue.

The use of technology by LBPD using public records on the inherent fairness and racial justice issues that must be addressed before the city approves the use of continuous and unchecked facial recognition for LBPD. Written by lawyer Greg Buhl, who campaigned against.

Buhl says Clearview AIa builds a large database of identifiable information that LBPD is currently selling to subscribers by scraping billions of photos published on social media and elsewhere on the Internet. He claims to have used a particularly controversial tool, such as the one the company sells.

According to The New York Times, Clearview AIs products have caused class proceedings in the United States, government investigations in the United Kingdom and Australia, and a total ban in Canada, which was deemed illegal.

It’s probably one of the most evil companies ever created, Bühl told Parliament’s Public Safety Commission last month.

At the meeting, Hebeish said he had previously used facial recognition software from vendors other than LACRIS only on a trial basis, but now bans testing of this type of software without command-level approval. I am.

What’s next?

At a Public Safety Commission hearing on Friday, six civilians blamed the use of facial recognition and pointed out the inherent bias emphasized by ACLU, Bühl and others.

However, according to a report by a subcommittee to be debated next week at the Innovation Commission, surveys show that residents generally support improved technology within police stations.

The report found that 56% of publicly trusted law enforcement agencies are responsibly using facial recognition technology, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, including the Boston Marathon bombing and riots. We commend the technical capabilities that help identify suspects in the case. US Capitol earlier this year.

But, as it emphasizes, facial recognition still struggles to pinpoint who is hiring white or East Asian men.

For other groups, including Native American, black, and women’s groups, it doesn’t yet have the accuracy needed to become an asset to the city’s efforts, it says.

The authors point to major cities such as Seattle, Portland, and Auckland that have banned facial recognition technology or passed strict ordinances that limit when it can be used.

The report argues that facial recognition can undermine public confidence in police unless Long Beach is also adequately protected from potential prejudices and risks.

The Full Innovation Commission will discuss the report on Wednesday at 3:30 pm.

