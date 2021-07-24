Online Food Bank, Upcycling Cacao Fruit Bar, Gluten Free Snack Brand $ 10 Million





If you feel like you’re lagging behind the fast-paced world of food technology, you’re in the right place. In this week’s Food Tech News summary, you’ll find articles about Feeding America’s new online platform, the Costco-Uber partnership, the $ 10 million snack brand funding round, and one of the first companies to get Upcycled Food certification.

Food banks start ordering online groceries for people facing food insecurity

Feeding America is one of the largest food banks in the country, and this week nonprofits began offering online orders. Foods called Order Ahead are ordered through Feeding America network food banks or partner foods on smartphones, tablets, or computers. Orders can be picked up at the school, library, or drive-through distribution center. Couriers are also offered in certain markets. Unfortunately, those in need of food aid may feel embarrassed or stigmatized. Therefore, providing an online platform gives you the option of being more cautious.

CaPao is one of the first companies to obtain Upcycled Food certification.

CaPao has created a snack product made from upcycled cocoa fruit. The brand was developed at Mondelz International’s SnackFuture Innovation and Venture Hub and announced this week as one of the first companies to receive the recently launched Upcycled Food Certification. After the cocoa beans are extracted from the cocoa pods, about 70% of the remaining pods are discarded and the remaining fruits are used in snack products. CaPao sources this potential food waste from Cabosse Naturals, a food and beverage company that uses cocoa pods to produce a variety of ingredients. CaPao uses upcycled cocoa fruits to produce three types of snack bars and balls: mango cashew coconut, golden berry apricot chia, and cherry almond cocoa. These products can be purchased from the company’s website and retail stores in Southern California.

Costco has partnered with Uber to try same-day delivery

Costco is currently trying to deliver same-day groceries with Uber in 25 locations in Dallas, Texas, Houston, and Austin. Uber has announced that drivers will be able to deliver groceries in minutes to hours. To use the service trial in Texas, customers must order at least $ 35 worth of Costco groceries and products. Costco is currently working with Instacart to offer same-day delivery.

Gluten-Free Snack Maker Raises $ 10 Million

Quinn manufactures a variety of gluten-free snacks, and this week the company secured $ 10 million in a Series B funding round. NewRoad Capital Partners led the round, with participation from Echo Capital, Boulder Food Group and Sunil Thakor. The capital will be used for product innovation, corporate growth and will be directed to Quinn’s mission to support regenerative agriculture. Quinn uses gluten-free ingredients such as sorghum, cassava and corn for pretzel sticks and chips, stuffed pretzels and flavored popcorn. The company provides a map of raw material sources and a list of farmers (who are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact) to purchase to provide consumers with transparency. Quinn’s products can be purchased at approximately 10,000 retail stores nationwide.

