(WSYR-TV) — There are many reasons to believe that careers are starting to gather at Le Moyne Heights.

High school students around the Syracuse City School District participate in the summer camp experience through ERIE21, a year-round program launched by Lumoin College. ERIE stands for Education in the Rising Innovation Economy.

Ben Atwood, Senior Academic Services Coordinator at ERIE21, aims to open the innovation economy to students who may have been excluded from such spaces.

These high school students are just a few of the students on campus during this summer’s ERIE231 program. Throughout the campus, there is an entire group of junior high school students learning quantitative thinking.

Le Moyne formed the ERIE 21 Initiative with the support of government, tech companies and banks, working with Central New Yorkers at four levels: middle school, high school, college and adults.

You meet many new people, so that you connect with many different people, and everyone is different. So when doing a project, it’s a lot of fun because everyone has their own ideas and when they put them together, it gets bigger, said Heninger Jr. New York Duels.

Ben Atwood continued: The overall goal is for them to grow up and stay home. There are many great opportunities here in central New York, here in Syracuse and the surrounding communities. And that is our goal, to connect them at the opportunity as close as possible to Syracuse.

