Google’s AlphaFold releases the structure of all proteins known in science





This is a remarkable development that has the potential to pave the way for discovering many new drugs to treat the disease. The same AI that surpassed humans in games such as Go, chess, and StarCraft is used to predict the structure of almost every protein produced by the human body.

DeepMind, an AI subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has swept the world several times. Its “Alpha” series AI has become very good at chess and is arguably the best chess player ever seen in the world. After that, I mastered Go. This is a game that is about 1 million trillion trillion trillion times more complex than chess. After AlphaChess and AlphaGo, AI was even good at things that normally didn’t work, like computer games with incomplete information (such as Starcraft and shooters).

Now that the game is complete, AI may be the biggest contributor to science so far.

Google has found a way to use AI to optimize and reduce power consumption, but that’s not the case. Proteins are a component of life in living organisms and are packed into every cell of our body. To understand the function of proteins and to make the most of this information, researchers need to understand the shapes of proteins and how they fold.

If the proteins used are not properly folded when you want to treat or provoke an immune response in your body, the treatment can be dangerous as well as useless. Some degenerative diseases and allergies are caused by incorrect folding of some proteins because the immune system does not produce antibodies against some protein structures.

However, predicting protein folding is a difficult task. Researchers have been wrestling with it for decades, and even advanced computers and software still require a lot of effort. This is where DeepMind’s AI comes into play.

In 2018, the team announced that AlphaFold 2 (the second version of the protein folding algorithm) is far superior to all other algorithms in predicting the 3D shape of proteins. Two years later, in 2020, DeepMind claimed that AI was far superior to existing algorithms. Today, the company has announced that it predicts the shape of almost every protein in the human body and the shape of hundreds of thousands of other proteins found in the 20 most widely studied organisms, including yeast, fruit flies, and mice. protein. DeepMind says it will release an additional 100 million proteins, the folding structures of almost every protein known in science, in the coming months. The company also released the full details of the tool and released its source code.

Credit: DeepMind.

Just as the Human Genome Project has made great strides in the field of medicine, similar libraries of proteins (proteomes) have the potential to drive a new revolution in medicine.

Dr. Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder of DeepMind, told the BBC:

“I believe this is the most complete and accurate image of the human proteome to date.”

“And I think it’s a great example and example of the kind of benefits that AI can bring to society,” he added. “I’m very excited to see what the community does with this.”

Confirmation of forecast

However, just as this is all promising, predictions need to be verified ly.

AlphaFold’s predictions come with a reliability tool that estimates how close the predicted shape is to the real thing. 36% of human proteins were correctly flagged down to the level of individual atoms. This is enough for drug development.

However, predictions that are not completely accurate can also be useful. More than half of the predicted proteins are sufficient for researchers to understand the function of the proteins. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, but it’s a database enough to make a difference.

For now, DeepMind has released all the tools and forecasts to the scientific community for free, but there may be plans to make money from them in the future.

