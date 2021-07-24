Google Workspace users can now use the Assistant on Nest Hub





In March, Google made the Assistant generally available on all Android enterprise accounts. Workspace users will soon be able to use the Google Assistant on Nest Hub Max and other dedicated devices.

Update 7/24: Earlier this week, Google sent an email to a Workspace administrator who previously registered for Assistant Betamax. To continue assistant access on the managed end user’s smart display and speakers when the feature is widely released, the administrator must enable the “Other Assistant Compatible Devices” setting by July 28, 2021 is needed. Otherwise, Google warns you:

If no action is taken on your part, users will not be able to access the features of these devices after July 29, 2021.

Access to mobile devices such as mobile phones, Chromebooks and tablets became generally available in February 2021. No action is required to maintain access to these devices.

The beta program is available to opt out, but remains to “maintain early access to new features.” The complete setup instructions are available here.

Original 7/15: On the phone, the assistant aims to assist you in performing work tasks such as attending an ongoing video conference, checking schedules, and creating events.

Where is the next meeting? What is tomorrow’s first meeting? Cancel the 1 pm meeting and email us to let you know that the meeting is over. Reschedule the next meeting and tell them to meet again tomorrow. Send an email to the next meeting to let them know you are late.phone [contact name]

Send SMS or email to [contact name]

Joining Meet calls on a camera-enabled smart display (Nest Hub Max) is a key feature made possible by today’s enhanced Google Assistant-workspace availability. This is because Google is working to add a second screen “companion mode” to Meet. This makes it easier to join a call on multiple screens, if not dedicated.

Google Workspace administrators must “manually enable Search and Assistant for these devices to allow users to access Google Workspace data through the assistant.” It will be available today and will be fully available within a few weeks.

If your administrator allows your home device, you can also specify whether you need VoiceMatch or FaceMatch to authenticate your device.

Google Assistant Details:

