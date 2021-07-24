Cheat Sheet: Google Announces More “Responsible” Cookie Desk Lock Timeline





Google has released new details on when and how the Chrome browser division will deploy cookie-free ad targeting and measurement methods on a color-coded timeline posted late Friday summer. The additional information is intended to help fulfill Google’s commitment to the UK antitrust authorities investigating the company’s process of removing third-party cookies and initiating alternative technologies.

Important Details and Dates To extend the expiration date for cookies in the popular Chrome browser, please consider this detailed information detailed in Google’s announcement in June. Q4 2021: Testing of FLoC, FLEDGE, and various ad measurement and attribution techniques will begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Q3 2022: The third quarter of 2022, when the “key technologies” under development as part of Google’s privacy sandbox initiative, including FLoC and FLEDGE, will be adopted by the developer community. This means it will be released in Chrome and will be available “on a large scale” throughout the web. Q3 2023: As mentioned earlier, Chrome’s support for third-party cookies will be phased out. Late 2023. The phasing out of third-party cookies in Chrome occurs in two migration stages. What about this two-step transition?

This is all part of what Google calls a more “responsible pace” to strengthen the technological foundation of digital advertising. Google states that it will be “a rigorous, multi-step public development process, including extensive discussion and testing periods.”

Yes, it will be first tested in the fourth quarter of 2022 when the API will be available. Next, the company plans two transitional stages to deploy each advertising method.

In the first nine months, starting later next year, publishers and advertisers will have time to migrate their services, and Google will consider external feedback. In the second phase, which begins in the third quarter of 2023, Chrome’s support for third-party cookies will be phased out, enhancing the official Dethklok countdown.

“This is important to ensure that we don’t endanger the business model of many web publishers that support free content,” Chrome’s director of privacy engineering, Vinay Goel, wrote in a blog post. “And by providing privacy technology, we can prevent the industry from replacing cookies with alternative forms of personalized tracking and prevent the rise of secret approaches such as fingerprint authentication,” he said. Added.

Why is Google suddenly more transparent?

Government pressure. Google is investigating the competitive impact of a company’s privacy sandbox approach to replacing third-party cookies.The UKs Competition and Markets Authority said in developing privacy, “more transparency and with third parties. We promised to provide consultation. ” Sandbox “suggestions”. If Google can convince CMA of its seriousness, the agency can end the investigation that started in January. Authorities have evaluated comments submitted by stakeholders since the comments ended on July 8.

What are you missing?

Indeed, the new information will lead to a variety of questions from advertisers, publishers and other observers. For one thing, Google hasn’t yet explained when and how to disclose test results for the effectiveness of cookie exchange technology. CMA has promised to disclose test information that “helps overcome the asymmetry of information between Google and third parties regarding the development of privacy sandbox proposals.”

Will this change?

of course. Google said its timeline is updated monthly to make it clearer: “These extended discussion and testing stages often produce better, more complete solutions for testing and use cases. The timeline ready for hiring may change accordingly. ”

The company also said the list of technologies on the timeline could evolve with feedback from the developer community.

