Technology Drives the Rise of Investment Democracy





Following in the footsteps of the ancient Greeks, the father of democracy, we are now witnessing the emergence of a new type of democracy, investment democracy.

With the increasing impact of small retail investors on the market, new technologies are disrupting the status quo of financial markets once owned by the corporate elite.

The digital turmoil caused by this new generation of investors, made possible by seamless financial markets platforms and mobile devices, is already enjoying great benefits.

This is an exciting political change due to stealth, where citizens can now hear their voices directly, challenging the elite and influencing their leaders. Decisions can be made collectively by global citizens-and people have powerful new tools for exercising their will.

Accessible trading

This month, capital.com, one of Europe’s fastest growing trading and investment platforms, launched a commission-free stock trading product. I invested in this company and supported them. Because technology speaks to people who are otherwise unheard of, allowing them to express their opinions by trading and having a direct impact on the market.

Indeed, making transactions accessible to the general public at home through mobile technology is a major social advance and can serve as a force of equality.

Greater access to these platforms requires stricter protection mechanisms and educational efforts, but the benefits need to be maximized, especially in risk management.

People need to understand risk and should not base their transactions on financial futures without mastering basic skills. Society naturally demands this for new, risky relationships. The trading platform is obliged to provide this education to ensure that this new technology is used for the public good.

Capital.com takes this obligation one step further by shifting the business burden from traders. Instead of grabbing a trader’s profit margin with commissions, the business is structured to prosper from building other financial products instead.

Investment benefits

Profit is beyond the individual. Society is enjoying the benefits of this change. For example, Tesla and NIO are two stocks that caught the attention of early investors in favor of the idea of ​​a car without emissions.

As public interest in environmental issues grows, changes are required all at once. Still, for many of the financial company’s elite, this was seen as a nave effort until the reputation of these companies soared. This kind of amplified altruism demonstrates its power against both market shifts and support.

As a direct result, car companies are now competing to create the latest emissions-free innovations, and we’re seeing traditional cars being driven to demolition yard.

Beyond traditional financial indicators, this new impetus has a concrete and positive impact on society. Investment democracy heralds a new social order in which the general public can hear them and we can work together to solve world problems.

This ability to listen to one’s opinion without fear of reprimand in a landscape of political hardship is invaluable and will continue to drive such innovations in financial technology, bringing great benefits to all.

About the author: Viktor Prokopenya, London-based FinTech investor and founder of VP Capital

Viktoris, a serial IT entrepreneur and investor, founder of investment firm VP Capital, focuses on fintech and blockchain companies, as well as artificial intelligence and computer vision specialists such as Banuba and Facemetrics. Trained lawyers, computer scientists, PhD business managers, Viktoris are passionate about cutting-edge, innovative technology. He founded many technology businesses, grew them successfully, and then sold them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fintechmagazine.com/digital-payments/opinion-technology-fuels-rise-investment-democracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos