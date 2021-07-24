Google Doodle will compete in the Olympics in a 16-bit interactive game





Toronto-Do you think you have what you need to compete in a global sporting event? Visit Google and join the ranks of people playing the latest Doodle, a 16-bit game inspired by Japanese culture and the Olympics.

Google’s home page, noodle, is an interactive 16-bit game, Doodle Champion Island Games. In this game, a calico-shaped player named Lucky plays seven sporting events and dozens of side quests to collect seven sacred scrolls.

Created at Tokyos STUDIO 4 ° C, Doodle provides players with sports such as table tennis, skateboarding, archery and rugby. Players earn points in one of four teams: blue, green, red, and yellow. Each team has its own mascot rooted in Japanese culture. Teams fight to take the lead in real-time global scoreboards.

Click on the graffiti to launch the game with nostalgic theme music. If 90’s video games bring a lot of happy memories, you can click on the scribbles to get back to the best days of your life planned by the developers.

When people play this graffiti, I hope they feel nostalgic for past video games and enjoy playing sports, exploring the world, and learning, Google developers said. One Nate Swineheart said in a behind-the-scenes video shared on Google’s YouTube.

As Lucky Kariko, players navigate the Champions Islands sporting events every four years and feature the best athletes in the world, just like the actual events in Tokyo.

The game aims to celebrate Japanese culture and folklore, while being a fun throwback to the 16-bit game that is popular with many millennials and Generation X.

Luckily, players enter Champion Island, fight table tennis and pass through the Red Gate. Players navigate primarily using the arrow keys and spacebar. Easy enough for everyone to enjoy, it remains much more interesting as Lucky overtakes the tree spirits and competes with mountaineering owls in a beach marathon.

In a behind-the-scenes video, the game designer said he included Japanese folklore surveyed from regions across the country to help create characters that appeal to all ages. In-game characters include animals, fictional characters, and folk legendary characters.

Designers chose to make Lucky a woman to counter the grain of Japanese culture, which is often a scary character for folklore women. They wanted women to feel included in the game. Calico cats are well known in Japan, and many of them are women, so when she was chosen as a calico cat, Tomoko Ogiwara, the producer and animator of STUDIO 4 ° C, who was involved in the game, said. Said in the video.

Game designers have referred to folklore to find characters that complement the various sports in the game. In adapting archery to the game, they used bows and arrows and searched for Japanese story characters using the samurai known for bows and arrows, Nasu no Yoichi, said Takahiro Tanaka, creative director of STUDIO 4 ° C. Said the video.

They want people who play games to have people who want to learn more about the characters shown through the game and its animations, which forces people to study and learn more about Japanese culture and folklore. I’m out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech/google-doodle-goes-to-the-olympics-with-a-16-bit-interactive-game-1.5521991

