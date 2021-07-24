Surprise Tech Giant Support Suddenly Raises Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Dogecoin





Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed after a turbulent week for crypto traders.

Bitcoin prices have risen about 7% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum, Binance BNB, Ripple’s XRP and Dogecoin have risen 5% to 10%, and the total value of the crypto market has risen $ 200 billion since Wednesday. Did.

Bitcoin and crypto market boosts have fueled Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices after tech giants both Twitter TWTR and Amazon AMZN have revealed that they are taking cryptocurrencies more seriously It was added to the boost that was made.

Bitcoin prices have bounced off recent lows, but remain far from recent record highs … [+] Almost $ 65,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum, Binance’s BNB, Cardano, Ripple’s XRP and Dogecoin are also profitable.

On Thursday, Twitter and Square SQ CEO Jack Dorsey, a strong supporter of Bitcoin, told Twitter investors that Bitcoin would be a “big part” of the company’s future.

In Twitter’s second-quarter earnings call, Bitcoin can help social media giants move faster in terms of product expansion, and is the “best candidate” to become the “home currency” of the Internet. Person “.

“If you have your own or global currencies on the internet, you can use products like SuperFollow, Commerce, Subscriptions, Chip Jar, etc. to move much faster. Instead, you can reach everyone on the planet. It’s about adopting a market-specific approach. “

Meanwhile, according to recent job listings, online retailer Amazon is considering hiring digital currency and blockchain experts.

“Leverage domain expertise in blockchain, blockchain, central bank digital currencies, and cryptocurrencies to develop case studies of features to develop, drive overall vision and product strategy, and move to new features. Wins leadership support and investment. “I read the first post reported by the insider.

An Amazon spokeswoman said Insider Amazon would eventually like to accept cryptocurrencies from its customers.

“We are inspired by the innovations that are taking place in the field of cryptocurrencies and we are exploring what this will look like on Amazon,” said a spokesman. “We believe that the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast and cheap payments, and we hope to bring that future to our customers as soon as possible.”

Bitcoin prices have risen this week after losing ground in Ethereum, Binance’s BNB, Cardano and more … [+] Ripple’s XRP, and Dogecoin also make up the lost ground.

Earlier this week, the crypto community was fascinated by an online discussion between Dorsey, Tesla TSLA Billionaire’s Elon Musk, and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood.

“I might pump, but I don’t dump,” Musk said, with his rocket company SpaceX joining Tesla to hold Bitcoin and personally hold some of Ethereum’s ether tokens. It was revealed that there was. The meme-based Dogecoin that Musk has adopted as a pet project in recent months is after Musk elaborated on ideas that came up earlier to combine Dogecoin and Ethereum to achieve “maximum trading rates and lower trading”. The cost soared with Ethereum during the long-awaited event. “

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have been struggling since their sale in April and May, clearing more than $ 1 trillion from the total crypto market.

The top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Binance’s BNB, Cardano and XRP, have all fallen by more than 50% from their recent highs, and Dogecoin has fallen by more than 70% from its early May peak.

Bitcoin and crypto market watchers are backing the Bitcoin price rebound, with investors more or less backed by support of $ 30,000 per Bitcoin.

Pankaj Balani, CEO of Singapore-based crypto derivative Delta Exchange, commented in an email.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen a lot of negative news and strong selling pressure on Bitcoin. Despite the weak sentiment and weakness of the global market, Bitcoin maintained its support of $ 30,000. Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000, but bears couldn’t push it further down, after which there was a healthy bounce. Only here are signs of bullish, with Bitcoin starting at $ 30,000. We expect to reach the upper limit of the $ 40,000 range. “

