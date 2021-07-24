Negative Criticism: Can Google Review Stop Defamation Cases? | Law (Australia)





For Jaimyn Mayer in February 2019, it was a frustrating moment that led to a year of legal issues. A 23-year-old mother from Brisbane helped her in a long battle with a used car dealer over a car she bought for $ 24,000 in 2017. Nyst Legal was acting for a car dealership.

Mayer left a 1-star review on the Nyst Legals Google page. There was no text to the review, and as he admitted, he did it in his own name, even though he wasn’t a customer of Nyst Legal.

He says I had legitimate concerns and they were trying to get us away.

By March 2020, Nyst Legal was trying to contact Mayer about the review. After trying to reach Mayer through LinkedIn and his personal website, they filed a complaint against Mayer and Google.

According to court documents seen by the Guardian, Nyst Legal sought $ 300,000 in damages from Mayer, and a one-star review was the worst, with company founder Chris Nyst and his son Brendan incompetent. Claimed to suggest that it was one of the companies in. It’s also one of the worst.

Nyst Legal finally accepted the settlement proposal from Mayer and the proceedings were withdrawn, but it took almost a year to resolve.

It was very stressful, says Mayer.

He says the settlement did not include payments to Nyst Legal and covered Mayers’ legal costs.

Brendan Nist declined to comment, but previously told Courier-Mail that the terms of the settlement were secret, but he and his father ended up with another settlement with Google, including the withdrawal of the review. I was satisfied.

People just want to stop the spread of claims

Defamation cases based on Google reviews have increased in Australia over the past few years, but recent legislative amendments may limit the number of cases filed in court.

Last week, a county court in Victoria said the judge was revenge on the expert for a woman who left multiple negative Google reviews of Kew’s periodontist Dr. Alison Dean. And ordered to pay $ 170,000 for the cost.

In a statement to the court, Dean stated that the comments caused immense damage to my emotional well-being, my psychological and physical health, my reputation, my work and my business. rice field.

Last year, Google and Optas handed over information on the pages of Melbourne dentist Dr. Matthew Cabaves to identify an anonymous negative reviewer after he took legal action. After that, the case was resolved.

Mark Stanalevich of Matrix Regal’s, representing Dean and the dentist, said he had received 12 similar cases of people seeking deletion of reviews over the past year.

He states that defamation proceedings are still exorbitant for most people, but he sees them as the only option to get Google to take action or provide information about the person behind the review. There are also people.

People need to be motivated or have a pattern of attacks and can’t rely on anything else. Google will not provide any information without a court order, so you will need to issue a court order.

Changes to the defamation law that came into force in most Australian jurisdictions on July 1 could make it more difficult to proceed with similar proceedings.

Under the changes in the overhaul led by New South Wales Attorney General Mark Speakman, those who file defamation proceedings are likely to have been seriously harmed as a result of suspected defamation comments. The balance must be shown to the court.

Stanalevich says this will prevent Google’s review issues from being brought to court, except in the most malicious cases.

If there is a pattern of abuse and it affects people’s business, they can definitely satisfy the serious harm, but obviously it is a threshold and more than their usual view. He says there is much more to prove. It reaches an important issue from a malicious point of view.

Professor David Rolph, a defamation law expert at the University of Sydney, says it’s too early to say whether this change will affect Google’s review cases.

He says it can be difficult for a person to prove that he has seriously harmed his reputation if he is a single individual who may not have an online presence, status, or currency.

For many clients, they aren’t really looking for cash.Michael douglas

Michael Douglas, a senior lecturer in private law at the University of Western Australia, said he expects the standards of serious harm to be relatively low if people can show a decline in business.

While it can discourage certain people from previously suing or threatening to sue, our law on that serious harm threshold already presents barriers that are very easy to overcome. is showing.

Even if the issue isn’t brought to court, many will send letters of concern as a way to withdraw the review, Douglas said.

For many clients, they aren’t really looking for cash, he says. They just want to stop the spread of their claims.

People often file proceedings after being dissatisfied with Google’s process of deleting reviews, according to Stanarevich.

Everyone can see that it wasn’t the customer who left these anonymous reviews, he said, and people have spent months trying to deal with Google to get reviews in a very flawed process. increase.

I have a client who has been to me many times and has received a standard response from the call center that it does not violate Google’s Terms of Service.

A Google spokeswoman said the company used a combination of automated and manual systems to detect problems and people flag reviews.

Google states that reviews need to be based on real-world experience and information. In 2020, the company blocked 55 million reviews worldwide, about 3 million fake business profiles, and disabled 610,000 user accounts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jul/25/negative-criticism-can-the-surge-in-google-review-defamation-cases-be-stopped The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos