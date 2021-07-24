Google Home Mini 1st Generation Lowes.com for only $ 12.99 (usually $ 49)





Loews has all the best deals for your home!

Hurry to Lowes.com today, July 24th only. Lowes.com offers the Google Home Mini 1st Generation in Charcoal for only $ 12.99 (usually $ 49).

You can use Google Home Mini to play music in multiple rooms, broadcast messages around your home, and control your smart device. In addition, the Google Assistant allows you to use voice to quickly find information about weather, news, sports, and more.

Find out why reviews like this product …

This mini is perfect for my bedroom. You can tell me to set an alarm that awakens you to music, alarm sounds, and even the sounds of the ocean waves that I often use. The music it plays is suitable for such small units. Plug it in and tell us what you want to hear or know. Ask what the weather forecast looks like, or what your favorite stock looks like.

The Mini can be moved to any room where it can be plugged in and ready to use in about 10 seconds. This Mini can be used in combination with other Google speakers to play the same music in many rooms at the same time. This app is easy to use and can be set for additional controls.

I received the item, but I was skeptical about using it. Boy, we were surprised. I use it for everything from checking the weather to helping with my homework, especially playing music. Installation was very easy. The sound quality is great. Even my granddaughter is very easy to use to answer questions. I highly recommend this product.

After performing the installation procedure, we found that we could easily recognize all the voices of our family. Easy to install and use. It took less than 10 minutes from unpacking to use.

