Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Appoints Leader for Innovation and Health Technology Solutions, Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) Announces Chief Financial Officer





Creative Digital Health Company Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) has announced that Dr. Anderi Stoica will join Butterfly as Chief Technology Officer and David Ramsey as Chief Information Officer.

As a recently created executive, Dr. Stoica will lead the company’s product development, information technology operations, and innovation.

CEO and President Todd Fruchterman said he was excited to welcome Dr. Stocia to management.

Dr. Fruchterman also said that Dr. Stoica’s knowledge of software enterprise technology solutions, large cloud outlets, and complex and creative product development experience will help create world-class strategies for solutions and products. I’m adding. In addition, the partnership between Stoica and David Ramsey ensures that development and regulation proceed in a way that supports the company’s mission to improve clinical practice and global health equity through democratization of ultrasound.

In addition, Dr. Stoica is CTO of BioTelemetry, Inc, providing key cardiac monitoring and diagnostics and leading global technology product development operations, companies, product information technology, and product manufacturing and distribution. Philips acquired biotelemetry in 2021.

Sientra Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) has announced that Andy Schmidt, a medical cosmetology company focused primarily on plastic surgeons, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Schmidt directs the company’s financial operations.

Ron Menezes, president and CEO of Sientra, said they are pleased to have a leader like Andy on the team. Andy’s experience with growth-oriented companies is valuable as they work together to increase market share and advance plastic surgery techniques. He added that it is beneficial to have a strong financial team and that a smooth evolutionary plan can now take the next step in improving breast products and performance.

In addition, Schmidt created a company with over 20 years of financial leadership experience and successfully directed financial M & A and market strategy for various companies.

