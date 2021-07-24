The Tokyo Olympics blends ancient heritage with modern innovation





Japan has the right to be proud of its ancient heritage, sitting comfortably with a passion for modern times. Centuries-old shrines lie between glass skyscrapers, with traditional inns and teahouses competing with capsule hotels and robot cafes.

In the countryside, the 285 km / h bullet train passes through a cherry orchard that has remained largely unchanged for hundreds of years.

The organizers of the Games say that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are a natural extension of Japan’s unique fusion of old and new. Since the award of the Games in 2013, the vision has been to build on Tokyo’s ancient cultural heritage, with the aim of accelerating the transition of the city to a carbon-neutral and sustainable future.

Historical sports facilities such as the iconic Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts, are next to new venues built with the latest sustainable technology. Under the banner of “Better Together-For the Earth and People,” Tokyo 2020 presents solutions for a sustainable society.

“Today’s world is plagued by many global challenges. […] People around the world are pushing for radical socio-economic reforms to solve these challenges and build a sustainable and inclusive society, “announced just two weeks before the opening ceremony. The latest update to the pre-game sustainability report states. “Sustainability has grown in our collective consciousness and as a topic of interest around the world. This is why people are challenged by the Tokyo 2020 Convention to build a sustainable society. I hope it will play an important role. “

“Tokyo has a rich heritage, demonstrating its ability to innovate at the 1964 Olympics, for example. This Olympics will accelerate the city’s move towards a more sustainable future,” said the IOC’s Sustainability. Marisa Royce, director of sex, said.

Two Olympic zones, one purpose

The two major Olympic zones are designed with these principles in mind. According to the organizers, the Heritage Zone “accommodates some of the iconic venues used at the 1964 Tokyo Games and further preserves the lasting heritage of Tokyo 1964,” while the Tokyo Bay Zone “innovative urban development.” Acts as a model for the city. “

In the Heritage Zone, several sites are reused and incorporate advanced building techniques to save energy. These include table tennis at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, which was built for the World Wrestling Championships in 1954 and held gymnastics and waterballs in 1964, and Nippon Budokan, the world-famous judo hall where you can see karate for the first time this year. It is included. .. Famous for its unique design and suspended roof, Yoyogi National Stadium has been remodeled from swimming and basketball venues to host handball, Paralympic rugby and badminton.

This year’s opening and closing ceremonies, athletics, and women’s soccer finals will all take place at the Japan National Stadium, which was built on the grounds of the former National Stadium, where the 1964 Olympic Games were held. Farther away, a horseback riding event will take place at the same facility used in the 1964 game.

“The IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda +5 (Strategic Roadmap for the Future of the Olympic Movement) require host cities to make the most of their existing venues, which will lead to carbon emissions and construction. Both costs will be reduced, “said IOC Director Marisa Royce. For businesses and sustainable development.

“Adapting to the host is the game, not the other way around. In line with this approach, Tokyo 2020 minimized new construction and maximized the use of existing and temporary venues43. Only eight of the competition venues have been built from scratch, 10 are temporary and 25 are being reused. “

Building for the future

If the heritage zone represents tradition, the Tokyo Bay Zone, built on several artificial islands, is an ultra-modern urban development. Among the 16 venues here are the Ariake Gymnastics Center and the Tokyo Aquatics Center. The Tokyo Aquatics Center uses state-of-the-art technology to move floors and walls to adjust the length and depth of the pool. In addition, it is powered by solar energy and heat exchangers on the ground.

The Olympic Village, which embodies the spirit of “meeting tradition and innovation,” is located in a landfill at the intersection of the Heritage Zone and the Tokyo Bay Zone. The dormitories, cafeterias and training facilities of the 11,000 athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Games will use hydrogen-fueled electricity and hot water.

After the tournament, the village will be transformed into hydrogen-powered apartments, schools, shops and other facilities. Designed to showcase an environmentally friendly, inclusive and technologically advanced urban lifestyle, the Olympic Village has seaside parks and other green spaces that enhance quality of life.

The tournament will also create a cultural heritage for the people of Tokyo.

Although inevitably reduced by the COVID-19 restrictions, the historic Olympic Agora in the Nihonbashi area is inspired by the ancient Greek public meeting place, or “Agora,” to connect sports and culture. Nihonbashi has been a vibrant district for more than four centuries, a major crossroads of commerce, culture and ideas.

Agora aims to revitalize the district by developing modern multipurpose urban spaces and facilities for the future with a series of art installations, exhibitions and digital programs celebrating Olympism.

“After an unprecedented one-year postponement due to a pandemic and having a major impact on the lives of people around the world, the Tokyo 2020 Games have taken on new importance as a symbol of unity and solidarity,” said Tokyo. President Hashimoto of 2020 said. Seiko commented on the release of the Tokyo 2020 Sustainability Pre-Game Report update.

“We are doing everything we can to support the realization of a prosperous society for everyone. Our approach to tackling the challenges of universal sustainability is the legacy of the Games. I hope it will be part of it. “

