India’s technology ecosystem has come a long way: Amitabh Kant





2021 is a decisive milestone for India’s startup ecosystem. From record numbers of IPOs to record numbers of unicorns, India’s technology ecosystem has certainly come a long way. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said Zomato has already been published and will be followed by other companies such as PayTM, Flipkart, Pepperfry and Policy Bazaar.

Zomato had a huge success with an IPO of Rs 937.5 billion and raised Rs 400 billion from anchor investors prior to the IPO. It redefined the food service and delivery industries, and the journey was exciting and daunting. This largely reflects India’s success, growth and transformation of India’s emerging ecosystem.

Startup revolution

The IPO will drive the start-up revolution by raising funds from the Indian market and the Indian people by Indian start-ups. This is a really great time for Indian starters. Atmanirbhar Bharat with Atmanirbhar Capital said after releasing a book entitled Shifting Orbits: Decoding the Trajectory of the Indian Start-up Ecosystem.

Co-authored by Professor A Thirairajan of IIT Madras and Dr. Sri Bardini Kja of Indian Institute of Technology Bangalore. The book is Dr. Joffy Thomas, Associate Professor of IIM Calicut, and Dr. Rohan Chinchiwadkarov of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, providing a comprehensive story of Indian innovation and ventures. It provides insights into current trends and practices, as well as future challenges and course modifications.

Kanth said 14 startups had already entered the Unicorn Club in the first half of 2021. Indian startups are projected to raise $ 13.7 billion this year.

India’s startup ecosystem has grown rapidly since the start of the Startup India Movement. Last year, over 1,600 tech startups were added. Today, India is a very vibrant emerging country. From a few tech companies to dozens or thousands of innovative ventures, we’ve come a long way, he said.

There are 52 start-ups that have turned to unicorns in the Indian market. A similar trend is seen, with investment directed to Indian start-ups, second only to the United States and second to China. The startup movement will gain even more momentum against the backdrop of increased investment.

Digitally driven economy

Digitization has been one of India’s most important trends over the past few years and has given momentum to the startup ecosystem. Of the 17 major digital economies, India has emerged as the second fastest digital economy. He said the $ 89- $ 90 billion consumer digital economy in the 2020 calendar year will be a $ 800 billion market by 2030.

Huge amounts of data and huge digital footprints are India’s greatest strengths in technological breakthroughs in the development of artificial intelligence (AL) and machine learning (ML). India must now move rapidly from data rich to data intelligence.

To achieve this, he said, we need to leverage AI and ML, especially from a startup perspective, which are important to our success.

Digital India’s stunning landscape helps start-ups expand into new opportunities prospects. From powering large businesses to powering vegetable vendors, India’s outstanding success stories that drive real-time mobile payments have puzzled the world. In June 2021, UPI recorded 2.8 billion transactions worth $ 5.4 trillion. The number of UPI transactions has more than doubled that of the American Express world. American Express has been around for decades, but UPI is only four years old.

As India moves toward data intelligence, technologies such as AI and ML will find solutions to a huge number of challenges, including water availability, learning outcomes, health improvements and increased agricultural production. He said it was time to make a technological leap.

My belief is that developing world-class technology products requires significant input from young data-hungry entrepreneurs and a policy environment that enables AI. India needs to develop innovative, socially-friendly, development-oriented product managers. AI scientist; product designer and software engineer. He said our curriculum needed to be modified and redesigned to produce such world-class professionals.

