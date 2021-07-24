Brent Wallis is remembered as a pioneer in the Utah tech college scene | Education





Those who know OGDEN say that Ogden-Weber Technical College, which is functioning today, serves 6,000 students annually on its vast North Ogden campus and would not have existed without Brent Wallis.

Originally from Ogden, he began his professional career at Weber State University in 1965. In 1971 he led Weber’s Skills Center North, where he taught technical skills education.

Under the command of Wallis, the center eventually transformed into Ogden-Webertech. According to the university’s marketing manager Maria Milligan, the school has grown from an early 93 annual students to more than 6,000, and Wallis has been the director, director and president of an educational institution for 37 years. He retired in 2007 and took up a role in the Utah House of Representatives.

Wallis died earlier this month after a lengthy fight against cancer. He was 80 years old.

According to Milligan, Wallis was holding the reins as the school moved to several locations in Weber County during the first decade. Wallis wakes up at 2:30 am on Monday morning, according to Wallis’ 2018 profile written by Ogden region writer Rachel Trotter and part of a series of works celebrating the history of West Ogden’s stockyard. Get off to a good start and warm up your Exchange Building boilers.

Wallis led the best relocation of OWTC, which began in 1984 when the ground broke at the university’s current home in Washington Boulevard, just north of Second Street. Financing was always a problem in the early days of the school, and Wallis worked vigorously with the Utah State Legislature and other organizations to make money for the then-born high-tech school.

“Given all the challenges the institution faced early in history, it is unlikely that Ogden Weber Technical College will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year without Brentwallis’ leadership, vision and innovation,” said Jim Taggart today. .. President of OWTC.

Taggart said Wallis was a pioneer in technical education, focusing on real-world performance and providing the first ability-based education in the country to teach potential employers what they need most in the workforce. He said he did. According to Milligan, this innovative approach has made the school the first technical training institution in the country to receive the prestigious US Secretary of Education’s Outstanding Vocational Training Program. Wallis has also implemented an open registration system at OWTC with open entry and open exit models. This allowed students to finish their education on the timeline that was right for them.

Rob Brems, a former president of Utah University of Applied Technology, described Wallis as a “vision man” and said that the outlook for applied technology education in Utah today was heavily influenced by Wallis and his work at OWTC. I did.

“He was really a pioneer,” Blems said. “And very early on, he understood what many didn’t understand. Technical education will be what most people need.”

But beyond professional dynamism, both Brems and Taggart said they far remember Wallis was someone like him. Taggart was hired by OWTC by Wallis in 1994. In the years that followed, the two formed a close relationship. According to Taggart, Wallis has always been committed to the success of school teachers, students and their families.

“The most striking thing was how he treated people,” Taggart said. “He has always had a personal interest in people … at college. And he had this incredible ability to remember everyone’s name. He teaches two nights a month. I remembered the names of the apprentice instructors, but Brent didn’t. I saw them two years later. “

Wallis was also a man of a devout family, Taggart said. Wallis married his wife Gloria in 1962, and the couple had six children, 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. According to his obituary, Wallis was an avid reader and collected a large library of books. He was also known for enjoying classical music, playing golf and riding motorcycles.

“He was just a great man who influenced a lot of people,” Taggart said. “He was a great leader because he made other leaders. He will be missed.”

