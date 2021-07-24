10th robbery + face recognition technology + immigrant minors move





The robber stole $ 180 from a LB street vendor. Also, the use of facial recognition software by LBPD is in dire straits. Finally, 1,538 migrant minors passed through the convention center shelter before closure.

A street vendor was robbed in an alley near 10th Avenue on Friday afternoon. The robber fled for $ 180 earned by the married fathers of three young men. (Fox 11) Will LB PD stop using face recognition software? Authorities claim that it is only used in limited capacity. The councilor is not weighted. However, a subcommittee of the city’s Innovation Commission wants a ban on technology. (LB Post) The shelter for immigrant children at the LB Convention Center has been closed. A total of 1,538 minors passed through the facility and connected with their families and sponsors. (ABC7) Authorities are working on proceedings against suspects in a series of robbery cases at various companies from February 26th to July 7th. Long Beach Police recommends that anyone with additional information contact the robbery details at (562) 570-7464. (LB PD) Construction of Broadstone Promenade Apartment has begun. The future eight-story building will have 189 residences and will open in 2023. Visit 127 East Broadway to see the progress of the construction. (Urbanization)

Today at Long Beach

An annual car show and pancake breakfast at the Cornerstone Church on 1000 North Studebaker Road. (8 am-11am) Farmers Market south of East Marina Drive and Second Street. (9am to 2pm) French Bulldog meet up at Rosie’s Dog Beach. (9am) WeeSing Easter Song (9:30 am) Worship at LB’s Christ Chapel, 3935 East 10th Street. (10am) CRay Project Fundraiser for the 2nd Long Beach Black Dance Festival: Skating Attone, 57 Bay Shore Avenue. (11 am) Accessible For All Disability Forum (11:30 am) Toddler & Me Day (Bixby Knolls) (1:00 pm) Blues for All-Downtown Long Beach Alliance (3:00 pm) Tom Norman playing at LB Tap House, 5110 East Second street. (6 pm to 8 pm)

Long beach patch notes

Long Beach State Athletics: “#LBNation # GoBeach Coach Gavin” (Instagram) Long Beach Public Library Foundation: “When and how often do you want to open the library? It takes a few minutes to complete the survey. Linked … “(Facebook) Long Beach City:” Share your community of interest with independent re-registrants and join the # RedistrictLB2021 process today … “(Facebook)

Torrance Antique Street Fair (July 25) Free Family Mini Photo Session (July 31) 1930s Drive-in Double Feature (July 31) Brewmans Night-Movie Screening and Free Beer (July 31)

Field Engineer Machine Shop Industry (Details)

Silvia Cochrane

