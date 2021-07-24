Let’s start the game, Netflix





Now that Netflix is ​​active in the gaming industry, we’re looking at new patents and technologies, potential business models, and more. Moreover, does this show the competition from OTT to games in the entertainment industry?

It wasn’t too surprising that Netflix was jumping into the game. After all, as the company moved from a DVD rental company to a top streaming service, it was inevitable to leave the door to interactive content open.

please think about it. In a sense, California-based companies have been testing their games by selecting their own adventure content through core services. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Minecraft: Story Mode, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. Rev. seems to be testing the field of interactive content without the streaming service going off course or implying a game venture. was.

Although still in its infancy, the expansion seems to be trying to solve the company’s ongoing slump in sign-up (5.5 million subscribers increased in the first six months of 2021 and Netflix 2013. Shows the weakest first half performance since the year).

The first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic were enviablely successful. Netflix has reached nearly 16 million subscribers. But, of course, Netflix wasn’t happy with being just another OTT in the rapidly saturating entertainment world, as pandemics and blockades still saw huge businesses in the gaming industry.

The company recently issued an official statement. We are also in the early stages of further expansion into the game, based on our previous efforts on interactivity (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) and Stranger Things games. Games are seen as another new content category for us, as well as original movies, animations, and expansion to unscripted television.

At the 2021 Investor Conference, Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters explained that he was keen to connect the first phase of the game to the most popular titles. Past ventures include IPs such as Stranger Things for video games, first launched on iOS and Android in 2017, followed by console-compatible Stranger Things 3: The Game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch. Has been released.

So you might see other successful titles like the romantic comedy trilogy To All The Boys as a quirky role-playing game, or Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction could adapt to a first-person shooter similar to Call Of Duty. .. Members are also keen on international titles for gaming, such as the Spanish crime series La Casa de Papel and Money Heist and the Hindi crime series Sacred Games.

For years, Netflix has been trusted for screen adaptation from video games such as Resident Evil, Castlevania, The Witcher, and Dragon’s Dogma. They also started adding classic remakes to the marquee, such as the Masters of the Universe: Revelations. This makes Netflix a great game with the potential to co-develop games with existing movie studios.

How about the console?

However, Netflixs services seem to be focused on the TV itself, so it’s natural to wonder if the company will release a controller. I feel it may not be. The company doesn’t feel the need to compete with existing major consoles such as the Xbox and Sony PlayStation.

Does that mean Netflix could also push the console out? This is very unlikely, as CEO Reed Hastings seems to enjoy everywhere he goes. Netflix follows the spirit. As a result, you may see a subscription-based model that is currently similar to Google. In hibernate Stadia, Xbox Cloud, and Apple Arcade, you can download games locally and play them on your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or other device.

How different mobile devices streaming Netflix content, shot at the 2018 Netflix Labs Day in Los Gatos, Calif., Are tested on different bandwidths | Photo courtesy of Divya Kala Bhavani

Netflix confirmed in a statement. Games are included in a member’s Netflix subscription at no additional cost, just like movies and series. Initially, we will focus on games for mobile devices. Mobile First opens up the types of technology used in the game. More extended reality games, battle royale-like games similar to PUBG and Fortnite, allow members to team up in massively multiplayer online (MMO) settings. It is also possible with the loo game. ..

However, this does not mean that Netflix will not increase your existing subscription rate after the game is (literally) launched.

Adaptive Streaming, New Patent

Do entertainment companies still call it a streaming service? It is known to prioritize innovation for uninterrupted play. Over the years, the technology has proven to be integrated with other media such as video games and video conferencing.

Therefore, you can certainly expect Netflix’s patented adaptive streaming technology to be heavily used in the gaming experience. Especially considering that the company will be the first to immerse itself in mobile games. This may be based on the success of existing mobile-only subscription plans launched in India. According to a 2019 report from the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Indians spend 30% of their phone time and more than 70% of their mobile. Data about entertainment only.

So how does this work? The average bandwidth and round trip time supported by a network are well-known indicators of network quality, but other characteristics such as stability and predictability can make a big difference in video streaming. Adaptive streaming algorithms are responsible for adapting the video quality streamed during playback in real time, based on current network and device conditions. That said, the resulting technology leverages machine learning to play content while providing stability to keep up with network downs and downs. In other words, there is less connection failure and playback delay in response to playback control.

Other technologies under development are also patented by Netflix. As of June 29, 2021, Netflix has filed 11,048,660 streaming patents (excluding DVD patents) since 2012. In the last two months, Netflix has filed three patents to optimize the platform for game content if approved. Modify the rules engine with a large computing environment (15 June), multimedia content steering (20 July), and efficient computer implementation technology for managing graphics memory (20 July) For. Also, the temporary placement of rebuffering events (June 1st) could be an innovation in the existing adaptive streaming technology described earlier.

OTT’s new competition

But keep in mind that Netflix isn’t the first claim in this extension to video games.

In 2014, Amazon acquired the video game streaming site twitch for US $ 970 million, and recently Twitch announced a change in its subscription model. This allows subscribers to the video game streaming platform to look forward to a subscription price tailored to where they live. Amazon games that leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Twitch have already released content excitement. The new world of new massively multiplayer online (MMO) games has already surpassed the popularity of Activisions Call of Duty: Warzone. Amazon Games also announced that it will open a development studio in Montreal, Canada. All of these apply to prime gaming models that are not available in India, but are subject to change soon.

Disney is already a strong competitor given the wide range of Marvel and Star Wars content at its disposal and the fact that different game studios are working on the game at the same time. The slightly racing turtle is the Apple Arcade, not a big competitor (still, the company isn’t discussing official numbers).

Over the next few years, I’ve been able to sit firmly and witness a new competition for over-the-top (OTT) services expanding into interactive entertainment.

Netflix has the right to attack while the iron is hot and needs to move fast as follows: Evidence continues to pile up that they can make for great game developers. This is in the early days, but 2022 could be the first large number of games. Perhaps next year there will be a Netflix segment at E3, or the game will start all day at the next Otaku Week Festival. OTT company.

So let’s start the game.

